Asda Kirkton staff ‘losing confidence in police’ as disorder and abuse from kids continues

Staff at the Asda Kirkton store in Dundee feel like “sitting ducks” as long running violence and verbal abuse at the hands of teenagers continues.

Police and bosses at the supermarket chain are being urged to do more to protect staff from disorder at school lunchtimes.

A Union representative says staff at the store are losing “what little confidence they have left” in Police Scotland’s ability to protect them from the continued anti-social behaviour.

Asda’s union representative, GMB Scotland, said staff feel like “sitting ducks” at the store due to the lack of protection.

GMB Scotland’s Robert Deavy said: “We are urging Asda and Police Scotland to do more to protect staff in the Kirkton store.

“The anti-social mitigation measures implemented by Police Scotland are not curbing the rate of incidents and regrettably staff are losing what little confidence they have left in the authority’s ability to confront this.

“We have tabled a number of proposals to Asda management with a view to mitigating the threats facing staff until the problem is sufficiently resolved.

“No one should have to go to work with the fear of suffering physical or verbal attack.

“Instead of feeling valued by their employer, safe at their work, and protected by the police, our members feel like sitting ducks.”

Staff spat on

In June, the store banned school kids at lunchtimes after staff were attacked and spat on.

In November, staff claimed police were regularly failing to turn up when alarms were raised by employees at the store.

It followed riots in the area on Halloween, which lead to workers demanding earlier closing time in a bid to avoid being targeted at night.

Asda increase security at Kirkton store

A spokesman for Asda said they have now taken the decision to increase security at the store but did not give details of the measures.

He said: “We do not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our stores, so we have increased security measures at our Dundee Kirkton store and are working closely with the local authorities.”

MSP says staff and customers ‘deserve better’

North East MSP Maurice Golden had a meeting with Asda officials this week when he discussed some of the trouble staff have been facing at the Kirkton store.

Mr Golden said: “My meeting with Asda was a real eye-opener in terms of the trouble and intimidation the staff have had to face.

“The kind of disorder that’s being experienced there is really serious, with some children far beneath the age of criminal responsibility being involved in violent incidents.

“This is a major supermarket which has thousands of customers and a high number of staff – they all deserve better.

“It is vital more protection is provided in this area and those responsible for the trouble are dealt with in a serious manner.”

Residents say children’s behaviour is ‘terrible’

Kirkton resident, 75-year-old Helen Craik, said the issues are particularly bad at the store during school lunchtimes.

She said: “Kids are always roaring about.

“I’m not in this Asda as much as I used to be but you do see a lot of young ones, especially at school times.

“When the school comes out it’s unreal.

“Usually at dinner time they only let so many in now.

“They just kick things about. I think it’s terrible the way they behave.”

Parents urged to take interest in children’s whereabouts

Police say they are working closely with schools in the area and are asking parents to take an interest in where their children are.

Inspector Chris Boath said: “We are working closely with the store and schools in an effort to deter this type of behaviour.

“I would ask parents to take an interest in where their children have been and who they are with.

“Patrols are in place and anyone with any concerns should call police on 101 or speak to any police officer.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “As part of the local community, our schools are aware of the responsibilities they have to residents and business in the neighbourhood.

“We work with pupils to help them to understand those responsibilities and remind them what standards of behaviour are expected both inside and outside the school.”