Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault

A teenager has been charged after an assault in Dundee city centre.

A man was attacked on Reform Street on January 8.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment but the extent of his injuries has not been revealed.

The Courier previously reported how a nurse had her bag stolen while she went to the man’s aid.

Police have now confirmed a charge in connection with the attack.

A spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assault on a man on Reform Street in Dundee shortly after 9.05pm on Sunday January 8.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”