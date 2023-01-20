Missing Dundee man, 47, may have travelled to London By Alasdair Clark January 20 2023, 9.19am John Rolfe, 47, has been missing since Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police searching for a missing Dundee man say he may have travelled to London. John Rolfe, 47, has not been seen since 8am on Tuesday. Officers have appealed for help to trace the missing man, who they say regularly travels by train and bus. John is described as being white, around 5ft 7in tall and of average build with short brown hair. Missing man may have travelled to King’s Cross He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and carrying a grey backpack when he was last seen. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “John regularly travels using trains and buses and enquiries so far have established he may have travelled to London, specifically the King’s Cross area. “We would urge anyone with information or who has seen or spoken to John to get in touch. You can call 101, quoting reference 2213 of 17 January.” Already a subscriber? 