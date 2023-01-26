Demolition work begins at Craigiebank Church in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Demolition work has begun at Craigiebank Church in Dundee.

Bulldozers have moved on to the site on Greendykes Road to begin pulling down the building, which was condemned last year after being found to be in a dangerous condition.

Work has started at the back of the church at the hall and entrance to the vestry, with demolition of the main church building scheduled for next week.

Members of the congregation held their last service in June after it was decided it was no longer viable to try to save the church.

The building dates from the 1930s and has been home to a number of groups over the years including Boys’ Brigade, Guides and the Women’s Guild.

Kath Mands, former session clerk at Craigiebank Church, told The Courier: “Within three weeks the church will be down.

“Then it’ll have grass put across it and it’ll be put up for sale.

“I think people have just resigned themselves to the fact that this is how things are going to be.

“A lot of our members have made their own arrangements for how they’re going to worship from now on.

“People have accepted the inevitable now. We all tried to keep it going but it hasn’t worked out.”