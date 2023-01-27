Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes true

By Ben MacDonald
January 27 2023, 5.03pm
Taylor MacKenzie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Taylor MacKenzie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The parents of a Dundee swimmer wept tears of joy after a surprise bumper donation helped secure their daughter’s place at the Special Olympics.

Taylor MacKenzie, from Downfield, has been named in Team GB’s squad for this summer’s event in Berlin.

However, the 15-year-old’s dreams rested on raising enough money to pay for travel, accommodation and training kit.

Taylor’s parents, Lisa and Richard, launched a Gofundme page hoping to raise £2,000 to help cover the costs — and were “gobsmacked” when a Fife business stepped up to donate the entire amount after reading about it in The Courier.

It takes the total several hundred pounds above the original target with dozens of others also supporting the cause.

Taylor with parents Richard and Lisa. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Richard described the moment when they received a notification confirming the target had been hit so suddenly.

He said: “The message popped up on my phone and I was gobsmacked.

“I showed Lisa and the pair of us sat there with tears in our eyes. We’re so excited to share the news with Taylor.”

With donations now passing the initial target, Richard has thanked all the family’s backers and says anything extra will be put towards autistic pupil Taylor’s training.

He said: “Any money that has been carried over will assist us with travel costs to get Taylor to training sessions down in England.

“Although it is fantastic to see so many people donating, we know that we can’t keep the page open for much longer. We will contact Gofundme to help close it down.”

Fife firm wants Taylor to ‘live her dream’

Donna McElhinney, a director at Cupar-based contracting firm T&N Gilmartin, says the company decided to act after reading the family’s story.

She said: “I read the article when I arrived at my desk on Thursday morning and thought it would be a great opportunity to help Taylor and her family out.

“As a parent of two children I understand the commitment that is needed in regards to costs and travelling.

“It would have been a travesty if Taylor didn’t get the chance to live her dream.”

Taylor and her parents were worried about the entry fee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Donna revealed that Richard and Lisa got in touch with her after the donation had appeared on the Gofundme page to thank her for her support.

She said: “I got a call from them later in the day and they were quite emotional. I don’t think they were expecting many donations and they were extremely grateful.

“They said that they would like to keep in touch. Taylor is definitely going to be on our radar over the summer and we can’t wait to see her participate.”

Donna continued: “As a company we actively support women in sports. We have sponsored Raith Rovers’ women’s team and have donated to other female-focused charities like Maggie’s.

“We just feel that it’s nice to see people helping each other.”

