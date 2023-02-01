Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats

By James Simpson
February 1 2023, 8.05am
St Columba Gardens. Image: Google
St Columba Gardens. Image: Google

Police have launched an investigation after rubbish was alight in a block of flats in Dundee.

Firefighters were called to St Columba Gardens in St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

Two fire crews extinguished the blaze in the block close at around 4.30pm.

Nobody was injured but it is believed the rubbish was set alight deliberately.

‘Wilful’ fire in St Columba Gardens fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.30pm on Sunday to reports of refuse on fire within the rear of a close on St Columba Gardens, Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

“There were no reported casualties.”

Police Scotland said the blaze is being treated as deliberate.

A spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a fire at a premises at St Columba Gardens, Dundee, around 5.15pm on Sunday.

“The fire is currently being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

