Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats

Police have launched an investigation after rubbish was alight in a block of flats in Dundee.

Firefighters were called to St Columba Gardens in St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

Two fire crews extinguished the blaze in the block close at around 4.30pm.

Nobody was injured but it is believed the rubbish was set alight deliberately.

‘Wilful’ fire in St Columba Gardens fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.30pm on Sunday to reports of refuse on fire within the rear of a close on St Columba Gardens, Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

“There were no reported casualties.”

Police Scotland said the blaze is being treated as deliberate.

A spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a fire at a premises at St Columba Gardens, Dundee, around 5.15pm on Sunday.

“The fire is currently being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”