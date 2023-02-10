James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Indie rock icons James are set to perform at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens.

The band – formed in Manchester in 1982 – will be joined by special guests Razorlight at the Waterfront venue on Friday July 28.

James are best known for hits like Sit Down, Laid, Come Home and She’s a Star.

They have released 16 studio albums, selling more than 25 million copies.

Their 2021 arena tour was their biggest-selling to date.

Razorlight broke onto the indie scene in 2004 with their debut album Up All Night featuring hits like Golden Touch and Stumble and Fall.

In 2021, band members Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo revealed they were back working together and they released a best of album, Razorwhat? two months ago.

The gig takes place the day before alt-rockers Bastille play Slessor Gardens.

The show is being promoted by Grandslam Live Ltd – part of the Liz Hobbs Group that has organised shows at the Waterfront venue since it opened in 2016.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of Grandslam Live Ltd, said: “We are delighted James will be coming to Dundee Slessor Gardens this summer with special guests Razorlight.

“We are thrilled to bring such a strong and credible night of music for Dundee to enjoy.

“Both bands are incredible live and an evening with James and Razorlight will be amazing.

‘Weekend to remember’

“We know fans will enjoy what promises to be one of the most memorable shows Slessor Gardens will ever see.

“It’s great for the city and the development of music in Dundee. With Bastille performing on July 29, the weekend will surely be one to remember.”

Tickets for James and Razorlight go on sale next Friday (February 17) at 9am via LHG Tickets, Ticketmaster and the James website.

The show is the fourth event confirmed for Slessor Gardens this summer with a bumper year of concerts and festivals in Tayside in 2023.