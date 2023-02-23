Dundee FC stars join locals for Dinner at Dens warm space project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee FC stars join locals for Dinner at Dens warm space project

By Poppy Watson
February 23 2023, 8.45am Updated: February 23 2023, 10.54am
Players Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins chatting to some of the people benefitting from the Dinner at Dens project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Players Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins chatting to some of the people benefitting from the Dinner at Dens project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee FC stars Adam Legzdins and Cammy Kerr stopped for a bite to eat with locals using the club’s Dinner at Dens warm space project.

The club is inviting locals to Dens Park to enjoy hot meals and games during the cost of living crisis.

Those behind it hope it will help tackle food poverty by providing somewhere warm for people to eat and socialise.

Dinner at Dens is taking place every Wednesday between 3pm and 5pm at the stadium.

Dundee players have enthusiastically supported the project – with some stopping by to speak with visitors this week.

The players chatting to Darren Shields and Shakkitta Scott. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Goalkeeper Legzdins said: “We’re lucky we work with thoughtful people who want to put our weight behind causes that can have a real benefit to the community.

“These are the things that really matter”.

Defender Kerr told The Courier: “It’s great because there are so many diverse communities coming together.

“It allows them to get away from the day-to-day stresses of life and it gives people a chance to have to have a chat

‘Absolutely everyone is welcome’.

“It’s so important to give back.

“It’s rewarding to come here and put smiles on people’s faces.”

The players have also been heavily involved in the Fans for Foodbanks scheme, which has seen a table for donations set up at their training grounds.

Declan Gall, business development manager at the Dundee FC Community Trust, says the club was inspired to act after becoming increasingly aware of the rise in people relying on foodbanks over the festive period.

Declan Gall, buisness development manger at DFC Community Trust, with Leo Burns, 6, during Dinner at Dens. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “We kind of recognised that there was a problem over Christmas time and we really wanted to see what we could do to support the city more.

“So from that we developed the Dinner at Dens initiative to try and help with food poverty.

“It is a completely open doors policy we’ve got going.

“The players are all behind it and they donate food to the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative as well.

‘I struggle to afford heating’

And the initiative is already making a big difference to people in the area.

Shakkitta Scott says she has been to the stadium for dinner every week since it started.

The 57-year-old said: “I’m on benefits so it saves me money.

“If there’s any food leftover I get to take it home, so it does me for the week.

“I struggle to afford the heating so I enjoy the warmth.”

Shakkitta Scott. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

She added that she is even becoming a fan of football.

She said: “They got me a free ticket to a game.

“It was freezing cold, but I was still cheering”.

Although the club moved operations to the Gardyne Campus near Broughty Ferry last year, Declan says they decided to host the weekly event at Dens Park due to its location.

Declan dishing up food at the warm spaces event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “We were very conscious that Dens is right in the heart of a very deprived area in the city.

“Typically, people we’ve been having are from more deprived backgrounds, but we have had a couple of people popping in who just want a chat, which is lovely.

“They’re also big Dundee fans and want to see inside the stadium – and they can get their dinner as well which is great.”

Visitors eat the same food as players

Dishes on offer have included chicken chow mein, spaghetti bolognese, vegetable curry and pasta.

The club usually prepares enough for 30 people, with any leftovers taken home by visitors so nothing is wasted.

Those benefitting from the project can take leftovers home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Declan added: “We use the same caterer the club uses and people who come along get free hot meals, all ready to go.

“They can come in, have a chat, put the TV on and blast the heating up.

“We’ve got games for the kids and stuff as well”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Wolfy and his owner, Ric May. Image: DC Thomson
Therapy dog stolen from Dundee street
The Balruddery site (centre) sits on the border with Dundee looking towards the Tay. Image: Angus Council
Family homes approved for cats hotel site on border of Angus and Dundee
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
CR0041173, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Keiller Centre exhibition about the future of the centre. Picture shows; Director of Neon, Donna Holford-Lovell in the exhibiton space. Wednesday 22nd February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
VIDEO: How to have your say on future of Dundee's Keiller Centre
A1 Car Wash's Imran Amin, known as Manny, with some of the donations. Image: Paul Reid
Generous Dundonians donate hundreds of items for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims
Franco Moroni outside the High Court in Dundee.
Hunter who fired fatal head shot had to be persuaded by victim to take…
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner's intimate pics on swingers' site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl 'put this bag over your…
CR0041307 - Sheanne Mulholland Story - Dundee & Angus - Leng Medal competition which will see all the silver medal winners competing in the competition for the gold medal - Picture shows scenes from the event - gold medal winners Kate Mathieson (Harris Academy) and Matthew Jamieson (High School of Dundee) alongside Mr Andrew Thomson -- Counting House, Meadowside Reception, DC Thomson, Albert Square, Dundee - Wednesday 22nd February 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee pupils Kate and Matthew become gold Leng Medal winners
Volunteers and staff at The Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Funding fears for historic Dundee charity credited with 'keeping kids off the streets'

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Emergency services at the house fire on Crieff Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment
SSE power cut
Almost 500 homes in the dark as Blackford hit by power cut
Brad Spencer has been one of the first names on the Raith team sheet. Image: SNS.
Brad Spencer 'not looking ahead' as Raith Rovers prepare for busy month

Editor's Picks

Most Commented