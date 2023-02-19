Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and breach of bail in Dundee.

Officers were called to an address on Scott Street just before 6am on Sunday morning following reports of a “disturbance”.

Police say he is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday 20.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 5.55am on Sunday, February, 19, we received a report of a disturbance at a property on Scott Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with breach of bail and assault, and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, February 20.”