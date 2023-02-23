Generous Dundonians donate hundreds of items for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Generous Dundonians donate hundreds of items for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

By Jake Keith
February 23 2023, 7.00am
A1 Car Wash's Imran Amin, known as Manny, with some of the donations. Image: Paul Reid
A1 Car Wash's Imran Amin, known as Manny, with some of the donations. Image: Paul Reid

Generous Dundonians have donated hundreds of items for Turkey and Syria as part of the earthquake relief effort.

Food, blankets, jackets, nappies and sleeping bags are just some of the goods packed into two vans headed for Edinburgh where a container there will be sent to the region next week.

Large areas in south eastern Turkey and northern Syria have been left devastated by the 7.8 quake on February 6 and subsequent aftershocks.

At least 44,000 people have died with this figure expected to climb further.

More than 345,000 apartments are known to have been destroyed in Turkey alone, leaving scores homeless.

It has also directly impacted locals including a Syrian refugee in Dundee who is desperately trying to help numerous members of his family left homeless in the city of Kahramanmaras.

Locals quick to help those affected in Syria and Turkey

The collection effort in Dundee and the surrounding area has been co-ordinated by the World Care Foundation with drop offs at A1 Car Wash on East Dock Street.

Vali Hussein, a project co-ordinator with the World Care Foundation, says the kind-heartedness of locals has been “amazing”.

He said: “There’s a lot going on for people just now and many are really struggling.

Vali Hussein with some of the donations. Image: Paul Reid

“Despite that, people have seen what’s happening in the news and want to be part of the humanitarian effort.

“Volunteers have also been working hard to organise all the donations with some even taking time off work to make sure everything is ready.

“The response from the community has been amazing. Everyone has put in so much effort to ensure the whole appeal has been organised successfully.”

Rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria

Rescue efforts in the region have been mostly called off although remarkably, three people were pulled from rubble last week, 11 days after the natural disaster struck.

To make matters worse, yet another quake hit the area on Monday bringing several already-damaged buildings down and killing at least another six people.

Vali, a 49-year-old local imam, says the charity had one of the first international teams on the ground in the countries.

Organiser Vali Hussein (second from right) alongside volunteers packing a van with donations. Image: Paul Reid

One thing they noticed, he said, was that the relief effort in Syria has been significantly hampered by the ongoing civil war there.

He said: “News soon filtered through from them that not much aid was getting through to parts of Syria.

“We are making sure some of these goods are going there too.

“We have people in Syria and Turkey who will keep us updated on when it all arrives.”

The goods will be handed over to teams based in the two countries on arrival while money donated by locals is also being filtered through to the humanitarian effort.

Tags

Conversation

3

