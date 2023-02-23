Dundee youngsters have to learn quickly says boss Gary Bowyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee youngsters have to learn quickly says boss Gary Bowyer

By George Cran
February 23 2023, 7.30am
Josh Mulligan earned praise from Dundee boss Gary Bowyer for his performance at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Josh Mulligan earned praise from Dundee boss Gary Bowyer for his performance at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.

Manager Gary Bowyer has no worries calling on Dundee’s young talent in their bid to return to the Premiership this season.

In their most recent game, the Dark Blues featured six players aged 21 or under at various points of the second half at Greenock Morton.

They’ve also had seven players under that age play more than 10 matches this season.

But, as talented as their young guns are, the 1-0 reverse at Cappielow shows there is still plenty to learn about life as a first-team player.

And Bowyer says they must heed lessons quickly to get the club’s title charge back on track after a run of just two wins in six league games.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“At one point in Friday’s game we had Lyall Cameron, Sam Fisher, Josh Mulligan, Ben Williamson and Zach Robinson on the pitch,” the Dundee boss pointed out.

“I think the oldest in that lot is 21 so we had five young lads in the team.

“How many of them have had the experience of a Friday night at Morton on TV?

“It was a great learning experience for all of them I’m sure but we need to learn quickly.

“It’s not necessarily inconsistency from my point of view, it’s more learning. And it’s important they do learn from it.

“I have to say Josh Mulligan came on and did well, showing a threat off both flanks.

“He made opportunities for himself and brought a good save from the goalkeeper in the second half.”

Missing Mckay

Saturday’s opponents Inverness Caledonian Thistle, meanwhile, will be without top scorer Billy Mckay at Dens Park.

Billy Mckay (second from right) sees red on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.

That’s after the 11-goal striker picked up two late bookings, the first for simulation, as the Caley Jags lost 2-0 at home to Hamilton Accies.

Inverness boss Billy Dodds was critical of referee Colin Steven’s decision, saying: “It is a penalty. It is embarrassing for Billy he gets booked for that.

“For the second one, he gets the ball. He got two bookings, he didn’t deserve either and he’s off the pitch. Now we miss him for the next game.

“That summed up the night – it’s just not going for us. But I can’t be any happier with the commitment, the way we played and the gameplan.

“I am not giving the boys a hard time after that but they have to be more ruthless.”

