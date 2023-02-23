Dundee youngsters have to learn quickly says boss Gary Bowyer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Gary Bowyer has no worries calling on Dundee’s young talent in their bid to return to the Premiership this season.

In their most recent game, the Dark Blues featured six players aged 21 or under at various points of the second half at Greenock Morton.

They’ve also had seven players under that age play more than 10 matches this season.

But, as talented as their young guns are, the 1-0 reverse at Cappielow shows there is still plenty to learn about life as a first-team player.

And Bowyer says they must heed lessons quickly to get the club’s title charge back on track after a run of just two wins in six league games.

“At one point in Friday’s game we had Lyall Cameron, Sam Fisher, Josh Mulligan, Ben Williamson and Zach Robinson on the pitch,” the Dundee boss pointed out.

“I think the oldest in that lot is 21 so we had five young lads in the team.

“How many of them have had the experience of a Friday night at Morton on TV?

“It was a great learning experience for all of them I’m sure but we need to learn quickly.

“It’s not necessarily inconsistency from my point of view, it’s more learning. And it’s important they do learn from it.

“I have to say Josh Mulligan came on and did well, showing a threat off both flanks.

“He made opportunities for himself and brought a good save from the goalkeeper in the second half.”

Missing Mckay

Saturday’s opponents Inverness Caledonian Thistle, meanwhile, will be without top scorer Billy Mckay at Dens Park.

That’s after the 11-goal striker picked up two late bookings, the first for simulation, as the Caley Jags lost 2-0 at home to Hamilton Accies.

Inverness boss Billy Dodds was critical of referee Colin Steven’s decision, saying: “It is a penalty. It is embarrassing for Billy he gets booked for that.

“For the second one, he gets the ball. He got two bookings, he didn’t deserve either and he’s off the pitch. Now we miss him for the next game.

“That summed up the night – it’s just not going for us. But I can’t be any happier with the commitment, the way we played and the gameplan.

“I am not giving the boys a hard time after that but they have to be more ruthless.”