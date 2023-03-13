Broughty Ferry’s Barry Keoghan misses out on Oscar win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry movie star Barry Keoghan has come home empty handed after a night at the Oscars.

The 30-year-old was nominated in the best supporting actor category for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, along with co-star Brendan Gleeson.

But in the end it was Ke Huy Quan who scooped the award up for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

First Oscar nomination for Keoghan

Keoghan, who moved to Dundee last year, was pictured on the champagne-coloured carpet – instead of the usual red – arriving at the 95th Oscars in a lilac suit and white bow tie, with partner Alyson Kierans by his side.

It was the Irish-born’s first Oscar nomination, after he took home a Bafta for best supporting actor in The Banshees of Inisherin last month.

Earlier this year, Keoghan also bagged himself a Golden Globe nomination but lost out to Ke Huy Quan.

The Irish star bought a house in Broughty Ferry earlier this year with Alyson and their son Brando.

The couple decided to buy a house in the Ferry, where orthodontist, Alyson, grew up.

He was also pictured mingling with the likes of Elvis star Austin Butler and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Keoghan’s The Banshees of Inisherin was nominated for nine Oscars in total but fell short after a sweeping win for comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, as it took home seven Oscars.

Also winning big was Netflix war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, receiving four victories.

Red carpet shout-out to Madras College

Chris Burdon, originally from St Andrews, celebrated his win for Best Sound in the film Top Gun: Maverick on the red carpet during an interview with BBC Breakfast.

During the interview Chris gave a shout out to Madras College, while interviewer Colin Paterson called the win “a St Andrews moment at the Oscars”.

The 95th Oscars have taken place in Hollywood with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' winning seven awards. Chris Burdon, who grew up in St Andrews, picked up an Oscar for Best Sound for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' and spoke to Colin on #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/M7g07DE9gQ pic.twitter.com/LyWVZlKsuT — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 13, 2023

Best actor went to Brendan Fraser for his come-back performance in The Whale – his first lead role in a major film for 12 years – while best actress was taken home by Michelle Yeoh for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.