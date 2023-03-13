Broughty Ferry’s Barry Keoghan misses out on Oscar win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry’s Barry Keoghan misses out on Oscar win

By Amie Flett
March 13 2023, 8.23am Updated: March 13 2023, 11.23am
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan at the 95th Academy Awards. Image: John Locher/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Broughty Ferry movie star Barry Keoghan has come home empty handed after a night at the Oscars.

The 30-year-old was nominated in the best supporting actor category for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, along with co-star Brendan Gleeson.

But in the end it was Ke Huy Quan who scooped the award up for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

First Oscar nomination for Keoghan

Keoghan, who moved to Dundee last year, was pictured on the champagne-coloured carpet – instead of the usual red – arriving at the 95th Oscars in a lilac suit and white bow tie, with partner Alyson Kierans by his side.

It was the Irish-born’s first Oscar nomination, after he took home a Bafta for best supporting actor in The Banshees of Inisherin last month.

Barry Keoghan pictured with partner Alyson Kierans
Barry Keoghan pictured with partner Alyson Kierans. Image: Kevin Sullivan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Keoghan also bagged himself a Golden Globe nomination but lost out to Ke Huy Quan.

The Irish star bought a house in Broughty Ferry earlier this year with Alyson and their son Brando.

The couple decided to buy a house in the Ferry, where orthodontist, Alyson, grew up.

He was also pictured mingling with the likes of Elvis star Austin Butler and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler
Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler at the awards. Image: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Keoghan’s The Banshees of Inisherin was nominated for nine Oscars in total but fell short after a sweeping win for comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, as it took home seven Oscars.

Also winning big was Netflix war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, receiving four victories.

Red carpet shout-out to Madras College

Chris Burdon, originally from St Andrews, celebrated his win for Best Sound in the film Top Gun: Maverick on the red carpet during an interview with BBC Breakfast.

During the interview Chris gave a shout out to Madras College, while interviewer Colin Paterson called the win “a St Andrews moment at the Oscars”.

 

Best actor went to Brendan Fraser for his come-back performance in The Whale – his first lead role in a major film for 12 years – while best actress was taken home by Michelle Yeoh for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

