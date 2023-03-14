Emergency services at Dundee house fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All emergency services are currently at a house fire in Dundee.

The fire broke out in St Fillan’s Road shortly after 8pm.

Four fire appliances from Macalpine Road, Blackness Road and the Kingsway are at the scene.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries but there are local reports that people have been rescued from the building.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report just after 8pm of a house on fire on St Fillan’s Road in the St Mary’s area of Dundee.

“Initially we sent two appliances but there are four there currently.

“Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service are at the scene.”

He added: “The fire is still ongoing but there are no further details available at this stage.”

Police Scotland have been contacted.

More follows