Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date

A closing date has been confirmed for Farmfoods in Dundee city centre.

Signs in the Cowgate store’s window confirm the branch will close for good on Sunday.

Staff previously told The Courier the shop would shut on the same date but Farmfoods refused to confirm the closure.

It is not yet known if staff will lose their jobs or be moved to the Lochee branch.

Signs put up on the shop window this week reveal a 50% off deal for remaining stock on the store’s last trading day.

The signs read: “This shop will close on Sunday March 19.

“50% off on the last day.

“Your nearest shop will be: 3 Flights Lane, Lochee, DD2 3PX.”

Farmfoods latest in string of city centre closures

The shop, which sits opposite the Wellgate Shopping Centre, is the latest in a string of city centre closures.

Clothing shop Wilkies, which sits next to the Farmfoods store, closed at the end of 2022.

A nearby Game store also closed in January, and several units in the Wellgate – including the former TJ Hughes store – remain empty.

Farmfoods has been contacted for comment.