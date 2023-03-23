Camperdown Wildlife Centre to stay shut after emergency operation on wolf

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee is to remain closed as a wolf at the zoo recovers from an operation.

The wildlife centre closed earlier this week to allow an emergency operation on their alpha male wolf, Loki, on Tuesday.

It was shut on Wednesday to allow Loki privacy to recuperate in the wolves’ enclosure and had been due to reopen on Thursday.

Wolf pack left ‘unusually anxious’

But park staff announced on Thursday the centre will remain closed until further notice as the rest of the wolf pack have reportedly been affected by the unexpected illness of their alpha male.

A spokesperson for the centre announced on Facebook: “As a result of an operation on our alpha male wolf on Tuesday, the wolf pack at the wildlife centre has become unusually anxious and requires some extra time to settle back into their normal routine.

“Therefore, the wildlife centre will remain closed until they resume their regular behaviour.

“The wolves are in the care of our experienced keepers to ensure their wellbeing and we will provide reopening information in due course via our website and social media.”

Loki is a rare European Grey wolf who arrived at the zoo with female wolf Aurora in 2016, in the hope they would contribute to the European breeding programme to help reduce pressure on wild environments.

The pair quickly had two cubs just months after being released into their new enclosure before Aurora gave birth to five more cubs the following year.

Loki was born in 2012 in the Netherlands and Aurora was born at the Highland Wildlife Park in 2013.