Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say

A 38-year-old woman has died suddenly at a property in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to a house on Hillbank Place at 7.30pm on Monday evening.

Police, who remained at the scene for a number of hours, have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The woman’s identity has not been made public.

One witness said: “There was still a visible police presence outside the cul-de-sac just after 10pm as part of the investigation.

“There were two units at the property at that time.

“We’d heard a woman had sadly died, our thoughts are with the woman’s friends and family.”

Report submitted to Procurator Fiscal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.30pm on Monday, police were called to a property on Hillbank Place following the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”