Dundee Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre The deaths have led to an outpouring of grief from members of the public. By Ben MacDonald March 28 2023, 12.45pm Share Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4258042/leisure-culture-dundee-wolves/ Copy Link 0 comments Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 7 In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove… Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash Public asked to keep clear of ground-nesting birds at popular Dundee park Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Dundee's Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final Most Read 1 Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash 2 Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre 3 Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say 4 Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ 3 5 In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week 6 Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife 7 Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire 8 Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death 9 Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit More from The Courier Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary… Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week… Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for… Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 6 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split Perthshire MSP 'disappointed' at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner… 2 Levenmouth GP surgery to offload thousands of patients in bid to reduce pressure on… Perth Racecourse reveals big sponsorship and tickets boost as punters prepare for 2023 season Editor's Picks Dundee’s new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary school site Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week to help support hospitality Fife man fulfils lifelong dream by opening pet shop in Kirkcaldy Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove Academy Levenmouth GP surgery to offload thousands of patients in bid to reduce pressure on service Perth Racecourse reveals big sponsorship and tickets boost as punters prepare for 2023 season 5 of the best luxury homes under £500k in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 2 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 3 Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia 4 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 5 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 6 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 7 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 8 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 9 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 10 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster