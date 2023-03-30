Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students

By Jake Keith
(Left to right) Ukrainian Sermiy Onushcmak gets dental health advice from Jessica Mannion and Ruby Soldan, Queens Hotel, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian refugees who were forced to flee their homeland have been receiving free dental health advice from Dundee students.

A number of Ukrainians living at The Best Western Queen’s Hotel on Nethergate were visited by a group nicknamed The Toothy Tigers.

The group spend time outside of their studies reaching out to locals who may be unsure about how to access treatment or find it difficult.

The prospective dentists, currently studying at Dundee University, spoke with several of the temporary residents who have been displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Students want to connect with Ukrainians

Student Hannah Milner, who is a member of the group, said: “The Toothy Tigers aim to engage with the Dundee community and promote oral health for all.

“It’s important to connect with the public and chat about some of the barriers to accessing healthcare and do what we can to help change this.

“Connecting with the refugees here in Dundee is an important part of building strong relations in our community.

“We hope this event will open conversations on oral health while also demonstrating our support for the people of Ukraine.”

(Left to right) Katie Munro, Shannon Polson, Hannah Milner, Ruby Soldan and Jessica Mannion, Queens Hotel, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Ukrainians who have been displaced to Dundee by the conflict have been receiving support from healthcare organisations within the city, while nationally, refugees from the country are entitled to register with an NHS dentist.

However, like locals, they face lengthy waits for all types of NHS treatment due to severe underfunding, post-pandemic backlogs, and a staffing crisis.

Dentistry services under severe pressure

In one shocking recent case, a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee and her mother were forced to return to war-torn Ukraine rather than wait four months for NHS dental treatment in Aberdeenshire.

In Dundee, dentistry practices with NHS contracts are unable to take on new patients due to a huge backlog of appointments.

As well as speaking to those displaced by the conflict, the students distributed toothbrushes and toothpaste, while advising people how to self-refer for treatment at the Dundee Dental Hospital, should essential or urgent care be required.

In tandem with the project, students are also working with a local foodbank to help ensure that those affected by the cost of living crisis are provided with oral health support.

Some of the dental health display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Dr Clement Seeballuck, a lecturer in paediatric dentistry working with the students, said: “Our students are proactive in developing new opportunities that will enhance their training.

“These initiatives play a significant part of this, giving them experience of working across our local community, which will ultimately help them in their future careers.

“We know that there is a significant Ukrainian population in Dundee currently, and to be able to provide even the smallest bit of assistance will hopefully make their stay in the city as pleasant as possible.

“It is a huge testament to the generosity of our students that they have organised this event and we hope that it emphasises the strength of support that the city feels towards the Ukrainian community.”

