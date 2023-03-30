Full list of businesses set to take part in ‘Think Thursday’ Dundee city centre pilot

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A full list of businesses and attractions set to open later as part of a council-backed scheme to drive more footfall to Dundee city centre has been confirmed.

The Think Thursday initiative aims to encourage people into the area on Thursday evenings.

A total of 19 businesses and attractions are taking part in the pilot, which will run from next Thursday (April 6) to June 29.

It comes after the local authority announced plans to boost lighting in the city centre as part of the project.

Business and attractions staying open late

Each of the businesses will be encouraged to stay open until 8pm, with special offers and discounts available to evening shoppers.

Some of them – such as cultural attractions – will only be taking part on the first Thursday of each month.

The full list of participants is:

The Botanist and The Bee

Dock Street Studios

Double Door Studios

Dundee Espresso Lab

Spex Pistols Ltd

The Tinsmith

The Mantuary

Tailend Restaurant

Edna Mae Bakehouse

Charlie Taylor

The Newport Bakery

The Cheesery Ltd

The Parlour Cafe

The Selkie

V&A

Dundee Science Centre

Discovery Point

Caird Hall

The McManus

New scheme ‘will help create a vibrant city centre’

Interactive events will also be held in the city centre as part of the scheme – including performances from women’s circus Circo Rum Ba Ba, which will be held inside a giant inflatable whale from April 6 to April 8.

Funding for the project has come from the City Investment Fund, Scottish Government City Centre Recovery Fund and the City Improvement Fund.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “Think Thursday has already caught the imagination of some of the most recognisable independent names in the city centre.

“They have all either created a special offering or developed a unique event to encourage people to be in or come to the city centre on a Thursday evening.

“I am confident that the scheme will go some way to meeting the needs identified as part of the consultation around the City Centre Strategic Investment Plan (CCSIP) and create a vibrant city centre with unique destinations, as well as taking specific action around the evening economy.”