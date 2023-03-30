Full list of businesses set to take part in ‘Think Thursday’ Dundee city centre pilot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Full list of businesses set to take part in ‘Think Thursday’ Dundee city centre pilot

The project will run from April 6 to June 29.

By Matteo Bell
Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A full list of businesses and attractions set to open later as part of a council-backed scheme to drive more footfall to Dundee city centre has been confirmed.

The Think Thursday initiative aims to encourage people into the area on Thursday evenings.

A total of 19 businesses and attractions are taking part in the pilot, which will run from next Thursday (April 6) to June 29.

It comes after the local authority announced plans to boost lighting in the city centre as part of the project.

Business and attractions staying open late

Each of the businesses will be encouraged to stay open until 8pm, with special offers and discounts available to evening shoppers.

Some of them – such as cultural attractions – will only be taking part on the first Thursday of each month.

The full list of participants is:

  • The Botanist and The Bee
  • Dock Street Studios
  • Double Door Studios
  • Dundee Espresso Lab
  • Spex Pistols Ltd
  • The Tinsmith
  • The Mantuary

    The Tailend fish and chip shop. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
  • Tailend Restaurant
  • Edna Mae Bakehouse
  • Charlie Taylor
  • The Newport Bakery
  • The Cheesery Ltd
  • The Parlour Cafe

    The Selkie is also taking part in the scheme. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
  • The Selkie
  • V&A
  • Dundee Science Centre
  • Discovery Point
  • Caird Hall
  • The McManus

New scheme ‘will help create a vibrant city centre’

Interactive events will also be held in the city centre as part of the scheme – including performances from women’s circus Circo Rum Ba Ba, which will be held inside a giant inflatable whale from April 6 to April 8.

Funding for the project has come from the City Investment Fund, Scottish Government City Centre Recovery Fund and the City Improvement Fund.

Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “Think Thursday has already caught the imagination of some of the most recognisable independent names in the city centre.

“They have all either created a special offering or developed a unique event to encourage people to be in or come to the city centre on a Thursday evening.

“I am confident that the scheme will go some way to meeting the needs identified as part of the consultation around the City Centre Strategic Investment Plan (CCSIP) and create a vibrant city centre with unique destinations, as well as taking specific action around the evening economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Angus pervert's child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…
2
Great British Menu: Dundee's Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot

Most Read

1
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Dundee's potential title-decider against Queen's Park to be held at Ochilview
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
Sue McMahon, who worked to improve Carnoustie, dies aged 81
Urgent review of Fife school dinner portions amid pupils' complaints
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Fife Labour councillor who shared 'offensive' Facebook posts blocked from standing at Westminster…
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in

Editor's Picks

Most Commented