Mystery as Dundee parking fees ‘credited’ to Durham County Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Mystery as Dundee parking fees ‘credited’ to Durham County Council

RBS customers using Dundee car parks have been left baffled by their bank statements.

By Laura Devlin
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson

Council chiefs in Dundee are investigating why some parking payments appear to have been credited to Durham County Council.

Several Royal Bank of Scotland customers have reported seeing Durham County Council on their bank statements after paying for parking in Dundee car parks.

Payments have appeared that way as far back as January – with some of those affected initially fearing a third party had accessed their card details.

It is unclear whether any of the money has actually made its way to north-east England, rather than Dundee, with council chiefs south of the border “unaware” of the issue.

Some RBS customers have seen Durham County Council credited for Dundee parking. Image: Supplied

One RBS customer said: “I was checking over my bank statement and was a bit stunned when I saw I’d apparently been charged by Durham County Council.

“I’ve never been there before.

“It was a bit of a worry because I thought someone had maybe taken my card or used my details.

“However, upon further inspection, it does show ‘Dundee City Council’ when I highlighted the transaction. It seems a very odd thing to have happened.”

The payments stretch as far back as January. Image: Supplied

Another RBS customer, who also had Durham County Council credited on her bank statement after parking in Dundee, labelled it “bizarre”.

She said: “I hadn’t noticed that the payment said Durham at first as the amount was right.

“I park in Bell Street quite often as well – it must have been going on for months.

“It’s really bizarre – how does that happen?”

When approached by The Courier, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are looking into this.”

Durham council ‘not aware’ of charges

Dave Lewin, Durham County Council’s strategic traffic manager, said: “We were not aware of this matter but would be happy to assist Dundee City Council colleagues should they be looking into it.

“We do not know of any money paid to us as a result of people parking in Dundee but we would need more information before we could investigate fully.

“Should it be found that money has been given to us in error, we would be more than happy to reimburse any payments.”

The NatWest Group, which runs RBS, has been contacted for comment.

Dundee and Durham – 200 miles of a difference

They may share the first two letters of their name, but Dundee and Durham are miles apart – 200 miles to be exact.

POPULATION

Dundee – 149,680

Durham –  23,175 (city), 522,100 (county)

LANDMARKS

Dundee – RRS Discovery, V&A

Durham – Durham Cathedral, Durham Castle

Covid closures visitor numbers
The V&A, with RRS Discovery in the background

AVERAGE HOUSE PRICE (according to Rightmove)

Dundee – £177,040

Durham – £189,167

COUNCIL POLITICS

Dundee – SNP majority administration

Durham – Conservatives, Lib Dems and independents coalition administration

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Play about Dundee 'finally' coming home with debut Rep performance
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner's car and beat roof and bonnet with it
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family 'devastated' at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Hunt for hit-and-run driver after two-car Dundee crash
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
School league tables 2023: Here's how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Walter Payne: Former DC Thomson print worker in Dundee dies aged 91

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Andy Kirk reveals 'exciting' Brechin City plans enticed him to extend stay as Glebe…
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast
Some Dundee parking fees seem to have been credited to the council in Durham - famous for its cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream
4

Editor's Picks

Most Commented