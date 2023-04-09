Missing South Lanarkshire teen found after being seen in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing South Lanarkshire boy who was last seen in Dundee has now been found safe and well.

Nathan Burns, 14, was seen in the city at 9.30pm on Friday.

He was reported missing afterwards, however police say he has now been found.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Nathan Burns, 14, who was reported missing from South Lanarkshire has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”