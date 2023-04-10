Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strikes affecting Dundee City Council’s construction services have been suspended.

Council services involving joiners, plumbers, electricians, labourers and scaffolders will resume from tomorrow after workers first downed tools last Tuesday.

The strikes were due to last until April 28, with further walk outs planned until the end of June.

The council has warned that services may still be subject to delay due to a backlog of jobs.

Unite the Union lodged the dispute following plans to outsource some services. however, the council said this was not the case.

Over 300 workers backed the industrial action.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Following the suspension of strike action within the council’s construction services, we can confirm that previously suspended services will resume from Tuesday.

“We remain in dialogue with trade union representatives on the issues raised.

The services provided by construction services will continue to be subject to some disruption as we tackle backlogs.”

Unite has been approached for comment.