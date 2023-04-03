‘Significant disruption’ expected amid Dundee Council construction strike – how you’ll be affected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Significant disruption’ expected amid Dundee Council construction strike – how you’ll be affected

Services involving joiners, plumbers, electricians, labourers and scaffolders will be affected when strikes begin tomorrow.

Dundee residents to face significant disruption due to strikes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

Dundee residents are being warned of “significant disruption” as over 300 council construction workers prepare to strike.

The strikes, which will begin on Tuesday, will see some of the council’s construction services suspended.

Industrial action is expected to last until April 28, with more walk outs planned until the end of June.

Unite have lodged the dispute over plans to outsource some services.

How will you be affected?

A number of council services will be suspended during the industrial action, which could affect council tenants and others.

Emergency repairs to housing and and gas services are expected to operate as usual during the strikes, but non-urgent work to housing and council buildings is likely to be called off.

It means repairs scheduled during the strike action which are not classed as an emergency may be rescheduled.

The industrial action is also likely to create a backlog, which the council website says may take “some time” to clear.

The full list of services impacted by the strikes is:

  • Non-emergency repairs to housing and council buildings
  • Capital work – including the roof remediation programme 
  • Lift servicing and maintenance
  • External cyclical maintenance
  • Disabled adaptations
  • Electrical communal supply
  • Various planned works across the Council’s multi-storey properties
  • Relet works
  • Electrical inspections.

Over 300 workers chose to back the strike in a ballot.

Staff involved include joiners, plumbers, electricians, labourers and scaffolders based at premises on Clepington Road and Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Council has ‘no plans’ to outsource roles

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council apologised for any inconvenience.

They added: “We remain in dialogue with trade union representatives to reach a resolution on the issues raised, and continue to believe they can be resolved without the need for strike action.

“We are committed to investing in and modernising the council’s construction services to provide the service the public expects.”

Unite fear jobs could be outsourced. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This includes dealing with the “significant backlog” of repairs which built up as a result of Covid-19.

The council says this is why subcontractors have been brought in to “supplement” its 320-strong workforce.

“There are no plans to outsource these roles,” a spokesperson added:

“The service will always work to ensure in-house tradespeople are given the right skills, resources and management support to do the job.

“Our fleet vehicle tracking policy is implemented across all council services and has been in place for a number of years to safeguard staff, manage our fleet as efficiently as possible and ensure best value for service delivery to the residents of Dundee.”

