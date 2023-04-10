Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage was caused due to the blaze at Carnoustie beach play park.

By Emma Duncan
The fire took place at Carnoustie Beach Park on the seafront. Image: Google Street VIew.
The fire took place at Carnoustie Beach Park on the seafront. Image: Google Street VIew.

A teenage boy has been charged following a fire at a play park near Carnoustie beach.

Police allege the incident on March 3 caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to equipment at Carnoustie beach play park.

The 14-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been charged in connection with fire-raising.

PC Irvine of the Carnoustie and Monifieth community policing team said: “As a result of these actions about £750 damage was caused to play equipment in the park.

“Not only does this put the equipment out of use for others, but will cost the local council to repair the damage.”

Police say they will continue carrying out high visibility patrols in the area.

Similar incidents

The incident is one of several in recent weeks where fires have been started around the area of playpark and nearby golf course.

On March 28, a rope swing at the park was set on fire. Angus Council branded the vandalism “an act of stupidity”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Jack and Mary Watt with granddaughter Katy.
Mary Watt obituary: Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘compassionate’ former Ninewells midwife and Angus health visitor
Ideas for the future of 803-year-old Brechin Cathedral are being sought. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in…
Goats in coats was a sell-out success at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats
CR0042033, Graham Brown, Carnoustie. 2018 Open Championship legacy project to return Carnoustie Fairy Steps launched. The Fairy Steps are a much loved but sadly neglected walk from the east side of Panbride Country Church north to where steps lead down to the Craigmill Burn. The right of way continues over what was a bridge and headed north to Muirdrum. Picture Organising Committee of Friends of The Fairy Steps Left to right: Councillor David Cheape, Pamela Manley, Steve McFarlane (Secretary), Lesley Marr, Libby McAinsh (Treasurer), Alec Potter (Chair), Panbride, Carnoustie, 08th April 2023. Image: Supplied - David Cheape
Carnoustie 2018 Open legacy sets Fairy Steps restoration on the right path
New chief officer Ross Haggart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Meet the Dundee United fan from Carnoustie in charge of Scotland's fire service
Ron Kerr was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Image: Paul Reid
'Doctors gave me medicine for constipation - it turned out to be cancer'
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…
Locals held a farewell gathering for postie Harry Keane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angus village’s 200-card farewell for postman Harry
Ewan and Wendy Cameron with son James and two of the family's old Fords which will be going on the charity run.
Angus classic tractor run fuelled by family's thanks for 'exceptional' hospice care
Community council vice-chairman George Aitken, KRG chairman Ron Lobban and KRG treasurer Irena get into the swing of the new equipment. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir groups make J M Barrie's favourite park even more accessible to all

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
2
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
3
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent
4
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
5
Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
6
Two bashed up cars and police officers at the scene of the crash on Blackness Avenue in Dundee.
Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee
7
Emergency services at the scene on Saturday night. Image Stuart Cowper.
Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth
8
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
9
Thilina Rajapadhiranalage car was damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car…
10
The Broxden Roundabout.
Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays

More from The Courier

Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drug-driver and abusive ex
(L to R): Ilmari Niskanen, Jamie McGrath and Fletcher celebrate United's win. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a…
Dundee could be in the running for an investment zone. Image: Forth Ports.
Could Dundee be set to get a major economic boost from an investment zone?
Black and white photo of three men in Victorian clothes on the deck of the SS Californian in Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship's Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended
Charles and Camilla wave to photographers
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford
Long time entertainers Foster and Allen.
After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together
The M90 at junction 5 near Perth where roadworks will start this week. Image: Google Maps
Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented