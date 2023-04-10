Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage boy has been charged following a fire at a play park near Carnoustie beach.

Police allege the incident on March 3 caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to equipment at Carnoustie beach play park.

The 14-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been charged in connection with fire-raising.

PC Irvine of the Carnoustie and Monifieth community policing team said: “As a result of these actions about £750 damage was caused to play equipment in the park.

“Not only does this put the equipment out of use for others, but will cost the local council to repair the damage.”

Police say they will continue carrying out high visibility patrols in the area.

Similar incidents

The incident is one of several in recent weeks where fires have been started around the area of playpark and nearby golf course.

On March 28, a rope swing at the park was set on fire. Angus Council branded the vandalism “an act of stupidity”.