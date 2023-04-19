Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenagers have been charged with causing a disturbance at a Dundee high school.

Emergency services were called to St Johns RC High School just after 1pm on Wednesday afternoon following reports of an incident.

A number of school staff were targeted by the teens who violently struck during the lunch break.

It is believed that a member of the school staff was punched, as well as a teacher getting head butted and another spat on.

Police and paramedics attended the school

One parent informed The Courier that teachers had placed the school into “lockdown”.

She said: “I’ve been told from my daughter that police and paramedics both attended the school.

“It happened during the lunch break. The school was placed into some sort of lockdown as they tried to get it back under control.

“We’re aware teachers required medical treatment after what happened.

“It’s shocking that this has happened.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.25pm to a report of a disturbance in the Harefield Road area.

“Officers attended and two youths, one aged 14 and one aged 15, have been charged in connection with the incident.”

Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.