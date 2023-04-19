Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Teenagers charged after causing disturbance in Dundee high school

St Johns RC High School was forced to close its doors on Wednesday afternoon following the incident.

By James Simpson and Ben MacDonald
Staff were forced to close down the school during the lunch break. Image: Google Street View

Two teenagers have been charged with causing a disturbance at a Dundee high school.

Emergency services were called to St Johns RC High School just after 1pm on Wednesday afternoon following reports of an incident.

A number of school staff were targeted by the teens who violently struck during the lunch break.

It is believed that a member of the school staff was punched, as well as a teacher getting head butted and another spat on.

Police and paramedics attended the school

One parent informed The Courier that teachers had placed the school into “lockdown”.

She said: “I’ve been told from my daughter that police and paramedics both attended the school.

“It happened during the lunch break. The school was placed into some sort of lockdown as they tried to get it back under control.

“We’re aware teachers required medical treatment after what happened.

“It’s shocking that this has happened.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.25pm to a report of a disturbance in the Harefield Road area.

“Officers attended and two youths, one aged 14 and one aged 15, have been charged in connection with the incident.”

Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
Greg James urges Dundee City Council workers to go 'viral' ahead of Radio 1's…
Power cut leaves Dundee city centre residents without electricity
Angus delivery driver's £25k cannabis farm smoked out by high energy bills
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
Renowned Dundee artist joins forces with school pupils for latest mural
George Smith obituary: Tayside businessman who was referee and Dundee bowling club president
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
Dundee mum showers at swimming pool after part of bathroom floor collapsed

Most Read

1
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
7
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Best pictures as Kirkcaldy Links Market gets under way
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
Spate of Carnoustie crashes are 'unfortunate coincidences', says local councillor
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Full timeline in SNP finance crisis as Angus-born party treasurer quits
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
'It's nothing to do with crystal balls, but I can predict things like babies…
KEZIA DUGDALE: Deposit return scheme should be binned, not kicked down the road
Volvo XC40 Recharge one of the best to drive small electric SUVs
Former St Johnstone and Forest Green Rovers head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets coaching…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]