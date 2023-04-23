MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon

The Labour MSP completed the 26.2 mile route in just under 4-and-a half-hours. 

By Laura Devlin
Michael Marra MSP has completed the London Marra. Image: Michael Marra.

Local MSP Michael Marra has raised more than £2,000 for charity after completing the London Marathon.

Running in his first ever marathon, the former Dundee councillor completed the 26.2 mile route in just under 4-and-a half-hours.

The MSP, who represents the North East Scotland constituency, was raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People Scotland.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Marra thanked those who supported his progress along the route – which was documented on social media – and said the endeavour had left him “a bit broken”.

He said: “Thank you everyone for your support, and to everyone who has donated. We just smashed past the £2,500 fundraising mark.

“[Feeling] a bit broken but very pleased to have finished.”

Among those offering their congratulations was Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

He said: “Amazing! Well done Michael.”

Former Labour MSP Jenny Marra, who is Mr Marra’s sister, also showed her support.

“Huge well done Mike”, she wrote.

“Very proud! Hope you get a pint tonight!!

First April marathon since pandemic

Around 48,000 people took part in this year’s London Marathon, which returned to its usual April date after three years of being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Writing ahead of the event, the MSP explained how he only took up running during the Covid lockdown.

He said: I began running during lockdown. After a day stuck in the house with work and home-schooling I would be waiting on the doorstep for my wife to come home.

“I would just go as far and as fast as the time allowed. It was the only chance of time alone and let me clear my head at a time which was so difficult for everybody.

He added: “Speaking to blind and partially sighted constituents I know it was even more difficult for them – people with sight loss were often more isolated than most, and for longer periods, as support and services were withdrawn.

“People are still trying to piece life back together.”

