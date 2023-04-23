MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local MSP Michael Marra has raised more than £2,000 for charity after completing the London Marathon.

Running in his first ever marathon, the former Dundee councillor completed the 26.2 mile route in just under 4-and-a half-hours.

The MSP, who represents the North East Scotland constituency, was raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People Scotland.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Marra thanked those who supported his progress along the route – which was documented on social media – and said the endeavour had left him “a bit broken”.

I think this one is deserved. Cheers. #Marrathon pic.twitter.com/PpPStJc27B — Michael Marra MSP (@michaeljmarra) April 23, 2023

He said: “Thank you everyone for your support, and to everyone who has donated. We just smashed past the £2,500 fundraising mark.

“[Feeling] a bit broken but very pleased to have finished.”

Among those offering their congratulations was Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

He said: “Amazing! Well done Michael.”

Former Labour MSP Jenny Marra, who is Mr Marra’s sister, also showed her support.

“Huge well done Mike”, she wrote.

“Very proud! Hope you get a pint tonight!!

First April marathon since pandemic

Around 48,000 people took part in this year’s London Marathon, which returned to its usual April date after three years of being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Writing ahead of the event, the MSP explained how he only took up running during the Covid lockdown.

He said: I began running during lockdown. After a day stuck in the house with work and home-schooling I would be waiting on the doorstep for my wife to come home.

My final run before the Marathon on Sunday. Just wanted to thank everyone who has donated, if you are able and would like to, you can donate here: https://t.co/YuQGRqctwX Thank you pic.twitter.com/HQi2Olblbo — Michael Marra MSP (@michaeljmarra) April 21, 2023

“I would just go as far and as fast as the time allowed. It was the only chance of time alone and let me clear my head at a time which was so difficult for everybody.

He added: “Speaking to blind and partially sighted constituents I know it was even more difficult for them – people with sight loss were often more isolated than most, and for longer periods, as support and services were withdrawn.

“People are still trying to piece life back together.”