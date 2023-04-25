First look at plans for major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at plans for major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market site

More than 100 homes could be built on the plot, which has lain empty since a fire in 2018. 

By Laura Devlin
An aerial view of how homes on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market could look. Image: Springfield
New images are offering a first look at plans for a major housing development on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market in Dundee.

Proposals have been lodged with Dundee City Council for 131 homes on the plot – which has lain empty for nearly half a decade.

The development would be a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments and houses.

There are also spaces for retail units in the proposals, which have been put together by Scottish developer Springfield.

The former site of Hilltown Indoor Market. Image: Google Street View
How the site would look if the plans are approved. Image: Springfield

A supporting statement from the firm, submitted with the plans, said: “The proposal comprises of three apartment blocks, a terrace of colonies, three-storey townhouses and two-storey houses.

“A central green open space has been created as the main focal point with the buildings arranged around the perimeter.

“The green also contains pedestrian routes through the space to connect each of the
buildings which are inset to the site, with wider links to deliberately positioned to connect to Thistle Street and Main Street.”

Green spaces and retail units are also planned. Image: Springfield

The Hilltown site has lain empty since a fire destroyed the indoor market in 2018.

The site has been subject to a number of planning applications in the intervening years, including proposals to build a leisure centre.

The application – which included a bowling alley, bar, soft play area and restaurant – was approved by the council in 2021, however the developer behind the plans subsequently entered administration.

Fire crews tackle the blaze at Hilltown Indoor Market: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The aftermath of the 2018 fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, Springfield hopes its proposals will be given the green light later this year.

Tom Leggeat, Springfield Partnerships managing director, said: “We’re pleased to have submitted proposals to inject a new lease of life into a neglected pocket of land in Dundee.

“Our plans for 131 highly energy efficient and attractive homes will bring housing and business opportunities to the area while generating work for local trades and suppliers.

“We welcome the council’s comments in the coming months.”

