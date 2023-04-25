First look at plans for major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market site

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New images are offering a first look at plans for a major housing development on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market in Dundee.

Proposals have been lodged with Dundee City Council for 131 homes on the plot – which has lain empty for nearly half a decade.

The development would be a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments and houses.

There are also spaces for retail units in the proposals, which have been put together by Scottish developer Springfield.

A supporting statement from the firm, submitted with the plans, said: “The proposal comprises of three apartment blocks, a terrace of colonies, three-storey townhouses and two-storey houses.

“A central green open space has been created as the main focal point with the buildings arranged around the perimeter.

“The green also contains pedestrian routes through the space to connect each of the

buildings which are inset to the site, with wider links to deliberately positioned to connect to Thistle Street and Main Street.”

The Hilltown site has lain empty since a fire destroyed the indoor market in 2018.

The site has been subject to a number of planning applications in the intervening years, including proposals to build a leisure centre.

The application – which included a bowling alley, bar, soft play area and restaurant – was approved by the council in 2021, however the developer behind the plans subsequently entered administration.

However, Springfield hopes its proposals will be given the green light later this year.

Tom Leggeat, Springfield Partnerships managing director, said: “We’re pleased to have submitted proposals to inject a new lease of life into a neglected pocket of land in Dundee.

“Our plans for 131 highly energy efficient and attractive homes will bring housing and business opportunities to the area while generating work for local trades and suppliers.

“We welcome the council’s comments in the coming months.”