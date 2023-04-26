Best pictures as Tayside pupils battle it out at School Glee Challenge

Primary school choirs from across Tayside have showcased their singing talents in the local heat of a national competition.

Nine choirs from across the area took part in the regional final of the Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge on Tuesday night.

Bill Breckenridge, co-founder of the competition’s organiser the Frisson Foundation, described the competition as “Glee meets The X Factor”.

He said: “We have a panel of judges who mark the choirs in four different categories: vocals, visuals, performance and teamwork.

“We’re all about inclusivity and believe that every child should be given the opportunity to perform.”

Who took part in the competition?

The primary school choirs participating were:

Birkie Glee Crew – Birkhill

Climate Crew – Invergowrie

Haysie Glee Choir – Hayshead

Magic Murroes – Murroes

One Voice – St Ninian’s

Rattray Razzmatazz – Rattray

Rockin’ Roses – Rosebank

The Showy Joeys – St Joseph’s

Tulloch Glee Choir – Tulloch

The national final of the Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge takes place at the Caird Hall later this year.

St Ninian’s won and progress to the final. Tulloch finished second with St Joseph’s in third.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture some highlights from the night.