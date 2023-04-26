Angus dad tells of moment heart stopped after ‘best ever game’ of squash in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Angus dad tells of moment heart stopped after ‘best ever game’ of squash in Dundee

Mal Adams from Arbroath has been reunited with the paramedics who saved his life.

By Emma Duncan
Mal Adams (centre) with ambulance staff Kerry Sweeney, Keith Dickinson, Darren Morrison and Emma Gray. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service

An Angus man has told of the moment his heart stopped after a game of squash in Dundee.

Mal Adams was at Dundee University’s sports centre when he started to feel unwell after playing what his friend described as his “best ever game”.

He suffered a cardiac arrest just moments later.

The incident happened on one Tuesday night in February 2019, after Mal had travelled to Dundee following work in Aberdeen.

The 58-year-old, from Arbroath, had gone to get changed after his squash game when he collapsed.

Dundee University’s sports centre, the Institute of Sport and Exercise. Image: Google Street View

He said: “One of the guys in my team said it was the best game of squash I have ever played. I then marked someone else’s game, and then went to get changed.

“I then said to the guy I was with, ‘I’m not feeling very well’, and I just collapsed.”

Members of staff at the sports centre performed CPR and an ambulance was called.

The pair used a nearby defibrillator while the call handler gave instructions over the phone.

A community first responder also attended and provided assistance until the first ambulance crew arrived four minutes later.

They absolutely saved my life and I will be forever grateful for that”

Mal Adams

Mal, a dad of three, was placed in an induced coma and woke up at Ninewells Hospital nine or 10 days later.

His first words to his wife when he woke up were: “I’m starving.”

Following his cardiac arrest, Mal had to get help with his speech and relearn the alphabet.

He was sent to a rehabilitation ward at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee where he also underwent occupational therapy.

‘I couldn’t even spell ‘cat”

Mal spent three months in hospital before returning home to continue his recovery.

Speaking after being reunited with the Scottish Ambulance Service medics who saved his life, Mal added: “I had to learn the alphabet again and how to spell things.

“I couldn’t even spell ‘cat’, but I have progressed from that.

“There are still difficult days, but I’ve come a huge way from where I was and I just accept now things have changed.”

