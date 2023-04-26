Carnoustie Links community fund open for bids from local groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie Links community fund open for bids from local groups

Since 2014 Carnoustie Links community benefits fund has supported groups and organisations in the area to the tune of almost £300,000.

By Graham Brown
Lee Bowan and David Cheape of the community benefits fund with Carnoustie Links chairman Michael Wells.
Lee Bowan and David Cheape of the community benefits fund with Carnoustie Links chairman Michael Wells. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Carnoustie golf chiefs say they want to see their links fund flooded with applications from local good causes seeking community cash.

The links management at the world-famous venue has just re-opened applications for its community benefits programme.

It’s a fund originally launched in 2014.

Since then it has poured more than £270,000 into the local area.

In 2022, the charity programme enjoyed a successful relaunch and presented more than £40,000 to around 20 successful applicants.

Links chief executive Michael Wells said: “The opening of applications for our community benefits awards is always a great time at the links.

“It gives us a chance to reminisce on the fantastic groups and organisations we’ve supported since 2014, and look forward to the exciting applications that will undoubtedly come in.

“This programme is very special to us all here at Carnoustie Golf Links and something our whole team get behind to support.”

It’s one strand of a commitment to Carnoustie which also provides tens of thousands of pounds worth of value in kind.

Carnoustie Golf Links.
Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Links provide free coaching to almost 400 children every week.

It includes an advanced and high-performance junior golf programme.

They also run their Girls.Lead.Golf Leadership Academy, designed to empower and equip girls with skills for life and work through the sport.

Greenkeeping staff give time, equipment and expertise to community projects and schools throughout the year – including providing the town Christmas tree.

Mr Wells also highlighted the Nestie five-hole development course at the links.

Children and adults can play for free there to get into the game of golf.

Links chief executive Michael Wells (left), community benefits convener David Cheape and benefits liaison administrator Lee Bowan.
Links chief executive Michael Wells (left), community benefits convener David Cheape and benefits liaison administrator Lee Bowan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Community benefits convener David Cheape said: “We would encourage local community groups, clubs and organisations to apply for financial support towards their projects.

“We look forward to receiving applications via our website and reading about the exciting plans each group have.”

How to apply to the fund

The fund covers the Carnoustie and District council ward.

It takes in the town and the villages of Barry, Easthaven, Monikie, Muirdrum and Newbigging.

Applications should be submitted by Friday June 30.

Successful groups will be invited to a presentation at Links House in October.

Information about the programme and where to apply can be found here.

