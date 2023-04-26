Carnoustie Links community fund open for bids from local groups

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie golf chiefs say they want to see their links fund flooded with applications from local good causes seeking community cash.

The links management at the world-famous venue has just re-opened applications for its community benefits programme.

It’s a fund originally launched in 2014.

Since then it has poured more than £270,000 into the local area.

In 2022, the charity programme enjoyed a successful relaunch and presented more than £40,000 to around 20 successful applicants.

Links chief executive Michael Wells said: “The opening of applications for our community benefits awards is always a great time at the links.

“It gives us a chance to reminisce on the fantastic groups and organisations we’ve supported since 2014, and look forward to the exciting applications that will undoubtedly come in.

“This programme is very special to us all here at Carnoustie Golf Links and something our whole team get behind to support.”

It’s one strand of a commitment to Carnoustie which also provides tens of thousands of pounds worth of value in kind.

The Links provide free coaching to almost 400 children every week.

It includes an advanced and high-performance junior golf programme.

They also run their Girls.Lead.Golf Leadership Academy, designed to empower and equip girls with skills for life and work through the sport.

Greenkeeping staff give time, equipment and expertise to community projects and schools throughout the year – including providing the town Christmas tree.

Mr Wells also highlighted the Nestie five-hole development course at the links.

Children and adults can play for free there to get into the game of golf.

Community benefits convener David Cheape said: “We would encourage local community groups, clubs and organisations to apply for financial support towards their projects.

“We look forward to receiving applications via our website and reading about the exciting plans each group have.”

How to apply to the fund

The fund covers the Carnoustie and District council ward.

It takes in the town and the villages of Barry, Easthaven, Monikie, Muirdrum and Newbigging.

Applications should be submitted by Friday June 30.

Successful groups will be invited to a presentation at Links House in October.

Information about the programme and where to apply can be found here.