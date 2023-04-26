Ex-Dundee United boss Craig Levein claims football agent threatened to shoot him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United boss Craig Levein claims football agent threatened to shoot him

Levein, 58, alleges the incident occurred when he was manager of Leicester City between 2004 and 2006.

By George Mair
Craig Levein. Image: SNS

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein claims a football agent once threatened to shoot him in a dispute over a player.

Speaking on the latest BBC Radio Scotland Sacked in the Morning podcast, he says he was contacted by a Scottish agent about a player he was interested in recruiting for his team, which at the time played in the English Championship,

But the row soon escalated as the agent became “desperate”.

‘That’s a true story’

Levein, now in an advisory role at Brechin City, said: “I had a situation with an agent. He phoned me and he actually wasn’t the agent of the player – and this happens quite a lot – but he’d got wind that we were interested in this player, and I was at Leicester at the time.

“It was a Scottish guy – I won’t say his name – but he was claiming that he was the agent of the player and I knew he wasn’t so I said, ‘Look, I can’t deal with you because I know who his agent is’.

“Well, he threatened to shoot me. I was like ‘whoa, hold on a minute here’.

Craig Levein now holds an advisory role at Brechin City.

“That’s a true story. I knew the guy so it wasn’t so scary but I think he was getting kind of desperate and he came out and said that.

“Actually, I was killing myself laughing.”

Levein played for Cowdenbeath and Hearts and managed both clubs before being appointed boss of Leicester in October 2004.

He was sacked by the East Midlands club in January 2006.

Pushing boundaries

The former Scotland defender later managed Raith Rovers, Dundee United and the national team before returning to Hearts, and dealt with dozens of agents during that time.

Despite the threat, Levein insists players’ representatives had a “tough job” trying to get the best possible deals in contract negotiations with clubs.

He said: “There are some really good guys out there who do a brilliant job for their clients.

“You’ve got to remember of course, they are working for the player so they’re quite within their rights to push the boundaries a little bit and try and get a little bit more money or get an extra year’s contract.

“These are normal discussions and normal negotiations, it’s just that sometimes what you want and what the agent wants just doesn’t align.”

He added: “You get good ones and bad ones.

“I wouldn’t want to be an agent, I think it’s a tough job and the players leave you at the drop of a hat if they think there’s something better elsewhere.”

