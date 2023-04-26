Police descend on Dundee multi after ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police descend on Dundee multi after ‘disturbance’

Officers were called to Adamson Court at around 9am on Wednesday.

By James Simpson and Lindsey Hamilton
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police have descended on a Dundee multi after a disturbance.

Officers were called to Adamson Court in Lochee on Wednesday morning.

They remain at the scene.

Residents say paramedics have also been on standby with officers “surrounding” the multi earlier.

One man who lives in nearby Elders Court told The Courier he saw at least seven police vehicles in the area at around noon.

Officers were called to the Lochee multi at around 9am. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “The police cars are scattered around the car park. I think people initially thought it was a drugs raid.

“I’m not sure how long this has been going on for exactly but I’ve certainly seen police here since around noon.

“I heard the coppers telling some of the tradespeople to come back later.

‘I’ve never seen so many police at once’

“There were seven police cars here at one point.”

Another eyewitness said: “The whole area around Adamson Court has been crawling with police for hours now.

“They arrived just after 9am and have been there ever since. I’ve never seen so many police at once – not even here.

Police remain at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DCT Thomson

“They pretty much surrounded the multi and I have seen officers heading inside on several occasions.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Wednesday, police were called to the Adamson Court area of Dundee, following a report of a disturbance.

“Police remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”

