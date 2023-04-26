Police descend on Dundee multi after ‘disturbance’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have descended on a Dundee multi after a disturbance.

Officers were called to Adamson Court in Lochee on Wednesday morning.

They remain at the scene.

Residents say paramedics have also been on standby with officers “surrounding” the multi earlier.

One man who lives in nearby Elders Court told The Courier he saw at least seven police vehicles in the area at around noon.

He said: “The police cars are scattered around the car park. I think people initially thought it was a drugs raid.

“I’m not sure how long this has been going on for exactly but I’ve certainly seen police here since around noon.

“I heard the coppers telling some of the tradespeople to come back later.

‘I’ve never seen so many police at once’

“There were seven police cars here at one point.”

Another eyewitness said: “The whole area around Adamson Court has been crawling with police for hours now.

“They arrived just after 9am and have been there ever since. I’ve never seen so many police at once – not even here.

“They pretty much surrounded the multi and I have seen officers heading inside on several occasions.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Wednesday, police were called to the Adamson Court area of Dundee, following a report of a disturbance.

“Police remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”