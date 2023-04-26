Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-foot long snake has been spotted slithering around a Dundee garden by construction workers.

The reptile – believed to be a missing pet – was found outside a block of council flats on Arthurstone Terrace in the Stobswell area of the city on Wednesday morning.

Megan Easson, the cousin of one of the workers, posted photos of it on Facebook in a bid to find its owner.

Megan, 23, says she believes the creature to be a “harmless” corn snake – a species that originates from North America and is commonly kept as a pet.

She also reported the discovery to the SSPCA, who have since collected it.

Megan says her cousin stumbled across the snake in the back garden of a building he was working on at around 11am.

She told The Courier: “They were just walking through the garden when they bumped into a random snake.

“It’s not something you see in a back garden in Dundee very often.

“They said it was very skinny and it wouldn’t move unless it was touched.

“It was obviously scared.”

‘It was harmless’

Megan, a support practitioner, reported the finding to the SSPCA after her cousin sent her pictures.

She said: “One of the guys stopped working and stood with it until the SSPCA arrived to make sure it was alright and kept touching it to make sure it was alive.

“It was harmless, no biting or aggression.

“That is what makes me think it is somebody’s pet snake.

“Somebody will be missing it – it is not the sort of thing that you just allow to go missing.”

The incident comes just weeks after a10ft python was mysteriously discovered on Broughty Ferry beach.

And last week, Glenrothes residents thought they had spotted a ‘snake’ hanging from an electricity wire, although it was later found to be a toy.

The SSPCA has been contacted for comment.