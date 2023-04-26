Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden

The reptile was discovered outside a block of council flats on Arthurstone Terrace in the Stobswell area of the city on Wednesday morning.

By Poppy Watson
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
A two-foot long snake has been spotted slithering around a Dundee garden by construction workers.

The reptile – believed to be a missing pet – was found outside a block of council flats on Arthurstone Terrace in the Stobswell area of the city on Wednesday morning.

Megan Easson, the cousin of one of the workers, posted photos of it on Facebook in a bid to find its owner.

Megan, 23, says she believes the creature to be a “harmless” corn snake – a species that originates from North America and is commonly kept as a pet.

She also reported the discovery to the SSPCA, who have since collected it.

Megan Easson reported the snake to the SSPCA. Image: Megan Easson.

Megan says her cousin stumbled across the snake in the back garden of a building he was working on at around 11am.

She told The Courier: “They were just walking through the garden when they bumped into a random snake.

“It’s not something you see in a back garden in Dundee very often.

“They said it was very skinny and it wouldn’t move unless it was touched.

“It was obviously scared.”

‘It was harmless’

Megan, a support practitioner, reported the finding to the SSPCA after her cousin sent her pictures.

She said: “One of the guys stopped working and stood with it until the SSPCA arrived to make sure it was alright and kept touching it to make sure it was alive.

“It was harmless, no biting or aggression.

“That is what makes me think it is somebody’s pet snake.

“Somebody will be missing it – it is not the sort of thing that you just allow to go missing.”

The snake was discovered in the Stobswell area. Image: Megan Easson.

The incident comes just weeks after a10ft python was mysteriously discovered on Broughty Ferry beach.

And last week, Glenrothes residents thought they had spotted a ‘snake’ hanging from an electricity wire, although it was later found to be a toy.

The SSPCA has been contacted for comment.

2

