Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend

The Someone You Loved singer will be holding a Q&A session and playing songs at Fat Sam's.

By Ben MacDonald
Lewis Capaldi is heading for Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Lewis Capaldi has announced a Dundee show just days before he headlines Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the city.

The 26-year-old, who recently celebrated a fifth number one single, will perform at Fat Sam’s on Saturday May 20.

Capaldi will be taking part in a Q&A session with fans and performing acoustic versions of songs from his new album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

The gig takes place one week before the Bathgate singer plays at the Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

Lewis Capaldi will play a gig at Fat Sam’s in Dundee.

In a tweet, Capaldi said: “UK pals! Am SO excited to announce my smallest shows since 2017!

“(I’m) going to be doing a Q&A about the new album and singing some tunes acoustically at some really small venues during album release week!

“(The tour) is all supporting local record stores, tickets will be around £20 and include a copy of the album supporting your local record store!”

How to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi in Dundee

Tickets for the Dundee show go on sale this Friday (May 5) at 10am via Capaldi’s official website.

The show is part of a series of intimate concerts in partnership with independent record stores across the country.

Assai Records has teamed up with Lewis Capaldi for the Fat Sam’s gig.

The show will be hosted by BBC radio reviewer Matt Everitt.

Capaldi has won the hearts of Dundonians since he made his debut in the city in 2018 – from taking selfies with McDonald’s staff to performing at the opening of the V&A.

