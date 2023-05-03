Fife Man taken to hospital after crash involving mobility scooter in Glenrothes Woodside Way was taped off for several hours following the collision close to the Lomond Centre. By Chloe Burrell and Neil Henderson May 3 2023, 1.43pm Share Man taken to hospital after crash involving mobility scooter in Glenrothes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4358560/crash-woodwide-way-glenrothes/ Copy Link 0 comment A car and a mobility scooter were involved in the collision on Woodside Way in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
