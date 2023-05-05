Broughty Ferry lifeboat called to reports of ‘baby’ in harbour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew was scrambled after reports of a “baby” being spotted in the water.

Volunteers were called to the harbour area just after 1pm on Friday.

But they were relieved to discover the call was a false alarm – with a babygrow found floating in the water.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RLNI says it was a false alarm with good intent.

He said: “We received a callout at 1.19pm reporting a baby was floating face-down in Broughty Ferry harbour.

“We launched the inshore lifeboat and raced to the scene, which was obviously close to the lifeboat station.

“When the crew arrived they discovered a babygrow floating, all spread out in the water.

“The callout had caused a great deal of concern among the crew so everyone was very relieved to discover the baby clothing instead.

“This call was made out of genuine concern and the crew was happy to attend.

“We are just delighted that we were able to get to the scene so quickly to discover that no baby was in danger.”