Best pictures as cherry blossoms turn Dundee pink

Parks and gardens across Dundee have turned pink with a spectacular display from cherry blossom trees.

The vibrant flowers bloom in spring and, when they have a period of warmer weather, they are able to open.

After being in full bloom for two weeks, the blossoms start to fall.

Originating in Japan – and known as sakura – cherry blossoms are seen as a symbolic flower of the spring.

We have selected some of the best pictures of cherry blossom trees in Dundee, as shared on the Evening Telegraph Facebook page.