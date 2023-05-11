Dundee Best pictures as cherry blossoms turn Dundee pink Readers have shared their shots from parks and gardens across the city. Cherry blossom trees in Dundee by Caroline Malone By Chloe Burrell Share Best pictures as cherry blossoms turn Dundee pink Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4382272/cherry-blossoms-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Parks and gardens across Dundee have turned pink with a spectacular display from cherry blossom trees. The vibrant flowers bloom in spring and, when they have a period of warmer weather, they are able to open. After being in full bloom for two weeks, the blossoms start to fall. Originating in Japan – and known as sakura – cherry blossoms are seen as a symbolic flower of the spring. We have selected some of the best pictures of cherry blossom trees in Dundee, as shared on the Evening Telegraph Facebook page. Art Sangster shared this vibrant image. Moira Dean captured cherry blossom trees lining a path in a Dundee park. A large cherry blossom tree by Lisa Taylor. Debs Sturrock and this cute pup enjoy the spring display. Lorna Hunter shared this photo from a local garden. Shanagh Louise Harvey found blossoms coming off trees in Dundee. Moira Hughes captured locals walking beneath this cherry blossom canopy. Cherry blossoms captured in low light by Sharon Cooper A dog looking pretty with this pink backdrop, as captured by Jenni Young. Ursula Gordon shared this image of a cherry blossom tree outside her front door in Dundee. Kerry Ewen captured a spring-like scene. Cheer up! Leanne Smith’s dog looks unimpressed at the display. Lyndsey Bertie’s pooch against a backdrop of cherry blossoms. Fiona MacInnes found cherry blossom trees basking in the spring sunshine. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
