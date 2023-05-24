Dundee Two men in court after series of break-ins across Dundee area Businesses, homes and vehicles in the Dundee, Broughty Ferry, Birkhill and Coupar Angus areas were targeted. By Laura Devlin May 24 2023, 12.15pm Share Two men in court after series of break-ins across Dundee area Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4418833/men-court-dundee-break-ins/ Copy Link Police outside Freedom Hair in Broughty Ferry after a break-in on Monday. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]