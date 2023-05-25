Confirmed: Xplore Dundee bus workers will strike in pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers at Xplore Dundee have confirmed they will strike in a dispute over pay.

About 200 people employed by the firm – which is owned by McGill’s – have backed the action.

The impact on the city’s bus services is yet to be confirmed but more details and dates about the action are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The action – led by Unite – comes after Xplore refused to increase on a 7% pay offer.

Xplore staff ’emphatically’ back strike action

It comes after Xplore Dundee used a staff wage rise as part of the justification for raising fares in April – only to later admit that a pay deal had not yet been struck.

Xplore has confirmed it will not be budging on the 7% offer.

Unite says after an 88.6% turnout for the strike ballot, 93% of workers backed strike action.

The workers include drivers, duty managers, platform staff and administrative staff.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Xplore Dundee workers have emphatically backed strike action.

Buses ‘will be brought to a stop’

“The company need to realise, and quickly, that our members are not prepared to accept what amounts to a pay cut.

“Xplore Dundee can pay more and they must because if they don’t, the city’s only bus operator will be brought to a stop.”

A spokesman for the firm branded the move “deeply disappointing”, saying the company has negotiated “in good faith”.

He said: “The 7% pay rise put forward was a fair offer that sought to balance increased wages for our staff with the need to keep the business from going into the red.

“We offered alternative options, including a lucrative two-year deal, but Unite were unwilling to compromise.

“It is regrettable that bus services in Dundee will be affected by Unite’s action whilst staff in other parts of the McGill’s Group around Scotland – including the maintenance department in Dundee – have agreed a deal that is up to or equal to what has been offered in Dundee.

“It would seem that this deal is unacceptable only with driving staff in Dundee.”