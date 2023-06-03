Man and woman taken to hospital following crash on busy Dundee road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man, 55, and a women, 45, have been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorbike on a busy Dundee road.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A90, Kingsway West, just before noon on Saturday.

The road was closed westbound during incident, near Myrekirk Roundabout.

It reopened just after 12.30pm.

The severities of the injuries are unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.40am on Saturday, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the A90, Kingsway, Dundee near the Myrekirk Roundabout.

“The 55-year-old male driver and 45-year-old female passenger of the motorbike were taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“The road was fully reopened around 12.40pm.”