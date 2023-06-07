Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee musician gutted as ‘irreplaceable’ £2,500 fiddle stolen from car

Meirion Jordan says the Wolff Brothers instrument was taken near Lochee High Street.

By James Simpson
Meirion Jordan with his Wolff Brothers fiddle. Image: Meirion Jordan

A Dundee musician has been left “gutted” after his £2,500 fiddle was stolen from his car.

Meirion Jordan contacted the police after the “irreplaceable” Wolff Brothers instrument was taken near his Lochee home.

A Casio keyboard was also stolen.

The 37-year-old had parked his Citroen C4 on Camperdown Street, just off High Street, on Monday evening.

He believes the theft happened after he forgot to lock the vehicle.

The father-of-one told The Courier: “I’m gutted that this has happened.

Instrument ‘may be difficult to sell’

“The fiddle with the case and all the things in it, that whole package there is £3,000.

“The bows aren’t cheap and not easy to replace – the case alone is £600.

“It’s a Wolff Brothers fiddle – it’s irreplaceable and has a maker’s plate inside the body which displays the number 571.

“I perform traditional music locally. Normally I wouldn’t leave the instruments in the car but unfortunately in this instance I have.

“I’ve spoken with the local Cash Converters to see if someone has tried to sell the items.

“I do fear the items may be dumped, as they may struggle to sell them.”

Meirion is set to play a run of gigs for Dundee University graduation ceremonies later this month.

The musician performing locally. Image: Meirion Jordan

The musical director at the Dundee Community Youth Orchestra says he will get a loan of a fiddle should his instrument not be returned.

He added: “Thankfully Vintage Strings on Perth Road have offered me a loan of one to cover me for these gigs.

“We’ve had a forensic officer come out and look at the car today to see if they can get any prints from the vehicle.

“There is also an appeal on social media to try and track the stolen items down.

“Hopefully I might be reunited with the fiddle. I’ve been playing with it for over two years now.

Police launch investigation

“It has a chin rest dating back to the 1920s that was gifted to me by a friend in 2014.

“If I don’t get it back, it will take me some time to replace it due to the costs.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, we received a report of the theft of musical instruments from a car on Camperdown Street, Dundee.

“The theft happened between around 8pm on Monday and 2.10pm on Tuesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2149 of Tuesday June 6.”

