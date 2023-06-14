Man, 37, charged over break-in at Dundee Wickes store

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Dundee DIY store.

Police were called to Wickes on Milton of Craigie Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

Neighbours said officers were carrying out door-to-door inquiries on Longtown Road, close to the Wickes shop, as part of their investigation.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed the man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Man due in court

She said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at a retail park on Milton of Craigie, Dundee.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

A spokeswoman for Wickes said: “The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority.

“We are looking into the situation to help ensure the necessary action is taken.”