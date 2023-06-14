Dundee Man, 37, charged over break-in at Dundee Wickes store The shop on Milton of Craigie Road was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday. By James Simpson June 14 2023, 10.39am Share Man, 37, charged over break-in at Dundee Wickes store Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4475023/dundee-wickes-break-in/ Copy Link Wickes on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Dundee DIY store. Police were called to Wickes on Milton of Craigie Road in the early hours of Tuesday. Neighbours said officers were carrying out door-to-door inquiries on Longtown Road, close to the Wickes shop, as part of their investigation. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed the man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court. Man due in court She said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at a retail park on Milton of Craigie, Dundee. “He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.” A spokeswoman for Wickes said: “The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority. “We are looking into the situation to help ensure the necessary action is taken.”