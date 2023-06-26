Brother’s tribute to Dundee ‘social butterfly’ after death aged 44

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Brother’s tribute to Dundee ‘social butterfly’ after death aged 44

James Martin, known as Jaydee, was found dead in a city centre flat last week.

By Lindsey Hamilton
James Martin making a rock sign with his hands in Broughty Ferry
James 'Jaydee' Martin. who was found dead at his Dundee home last week. Image: Michael Martin

The brother of a man who was found dead in his Dundee city centre flat has paid tribute to the “social butterfly”.

James Martin, known as Jaydee, died last week aged 44.

Brother Michael says the family still do not know the cause of his death, but believe he passed away peacefully.

James’s body was found on Wednesday after concerns were raised by a member of the public.

Jaydee Martin death ‘huge shock to us all’

Michael says that James – who is survived by his daughter, Aimee – loved life but also struggled with mental health issues for many years.

James also had ongoing stomach concerns.

Michael said: “Covid affected James badly but he was beginning to pull things back together.

James Martin as a younger man.
James when he was younger. Image: Michael Martin
James Martin with daughter Aimee
James with his daughter Aimee. Image: Michael Martin

“Then in January of this year, our dad, Grant Martin, died. That had an enormous effect on James and really set him back.

“James has really been struggling since the death of our dad but his death has come as a huge shock to us all.”

He says James’s first love in life was music and he was a heavy metal enthusiast, following bands like Metallica and Black Sabbath.

He also enjoyed playing guitar.

Jaydee Martin: Dundee dad’s love for music and movies

When he was younger he was in a band called Deadlock, who were well-known on the Dundee music scene, playing gigs at the former Kage and Kerosene nightclubs.

In more recent years he played his guitar for an Instagram audience, performing hits from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne.

James also had a love of cult and horror movies.

Michael said: “James was a social butterfly and when he was on form, he was amazing.

“He was the most approachable, funny guy who would get everyone laughing with his funny dad dance in the pub and his quotes from offbeat movies.”

James Martin with his band Deadlock
James (second from right) with his band Deadlock in 1998. Image: Michael Martin
James Martin, right, with brothers Michael, left, and Daniel
James, right, with brothers Michael, left, and Daniel. Image: Michael Martin

Michael says that in his darker moments, James tended to stay inside and keep himself to himself.

But he has been comforted by the many memories being shared on Facebook.

He added: “So many people have happy memories of James that a page has been set up to share these.

“It already has over 100 members and people are reminiscing with old pictures and stories.”

The date of James’s funeral has still to be announced.

More from The Courier

Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former…
Amazon staff took away the driver's keys and called police. Image: Shutterstock.
Single Stella and mouthwash lorry driver 'astonished' he was over drink-drive limit at Dunfermline…
Motorists are facing disruption following a crash on the M90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
M90 and A92 in Fife clear again after car hits central reservation
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth.
'Dangerous' Perth building set to be demolished within weeks
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone star has been tipped to shine this season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone can springboard Dan Phillips to new heights, says ex-team-mate, IF former hot…
The altercation happened outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes.
Rangers fan punched Glenrothes pub punter over sectarian attack fears
Caitlin Walsh, Ellie Fraser and Charlie Boyle are Dundee school refusers.
'I was having anxiety attacks thinking about school': Dundee teenagers reveal why they won't…
School refusal - A parent with a distressed child.
Could you go to jail if your child is a school refuser? Here's the…
The famous Venue dancefloor and Dannii Minogue were the perfect partnership back in June 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Dannii Minogue starred in 1993 'showbiz' relaunch of The Venue in Dundee
A 3D map of Dundee city centre shops with red and blue colours used to indicate empty and occupied units
Dundee city centre: Track the empty and occupied units