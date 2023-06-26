Brother’s tribute to Dundee ‘social butterfly’ after death aged 44

The brother of a man who was found dead in his Dundee city centre flat has paid tribute to the “social butterfly”.

James Martin, known as Jaydee, died last week aged 44.

Brother Michael says the family still do not know the cause of his death, but believe he passed away peacefully.

James’s body was found on Wednesday after concerns were raised by a member of the public.

Jaydee Martin death ‘huge shock to us all’

Michael says that James – who is survived by his daughter, Aimee – loved life but also struggled with mental health issues for many years.

James also had ongoing stomach concerns.

Michael said: “Covid affected James badly but he was beginning to pull things back together.

“Then in January of this year, our dad, Grant Martin, died. That had an enormous effect on James and really set him back.

“James has really been struggling since the death of our dad but his death has come as a huge shock to us all.”

He says James’s first love in life was music and he was a heavy metal enthusiast, following bands like Metallica and Black Sabbath.

He also enjoyed playing guitar.

Jaydee Martin: Dundee dad’s love for music and movies

When he was younger he was in a band called Deadlock, who were well-known on the Dundee music scene, playing gigs at the former Kage and Kerosene nightclubs.

In more recent years he played his guitar for an Instagram audience, performing hits from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne.

James also had a love of cult and horror movies.

Michael said: “James was a social butterfly and when he was on form, he was amazing.

“He was the most approachable, funny guy who would get everyone laughing with his funny dad dance in the pub and his quotes from offbeat movies.”

Michael says that in his darker moments, James tended to stay inside and keep himself to himself.

But he has been comforted by the many memories being shared on Facebook.

He added: “So many people have happy memories of James that a page has been set up to share these.

“It already has over 100 members and people are reminiscing with old pictures and stories.”

The date of James’s funeral has still to be announced.