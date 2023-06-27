Dundee Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee Concern is growing for the welfare of James Anderson, 13, last seen in Paisley on June 18. By Chloe Burrell June 27 2023, 12.21pm Share Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4511410/missing-teenager-travelled-dundee/ Copy Link James Anderson was last seen in the Paisley area on June 18. Image: Police Scotland Police have issued an appeal to help trace a missing teenager from Paisley who may have travelled to Dundee. James Anderson, 13, was last seen in the company of a Mackenzie Tulloch in the Paisley area at around 4.30pm on June 18. Police believe he may have travelled to Dundee. Mackenzie has been located – but James is still missing. The teenager is described as 5ft 11, of slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black body warmer, black jogging trousers and black trainers. He may also have a bike with him. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2936 of 18 June 2023.