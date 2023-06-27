Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee

Police have issued an appeal to help trace a missing teenager from Paisley who may have travelled to Dundee.

James Anderson, 13, was last seen in the company of a Mackenzie Tulloch in the Paisley area at around 4.30pm on June 18.

Police believe he may have travelled to Dundee.

Mackenzie has been located – but James is still missing.

The teenager is described as 5ft 11, of slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black body warmer, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

He may also have a bike with him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2936 of 18 June 2023.