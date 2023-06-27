Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack

A teenager needed hospital treatment after being attacked by a Rottweiler in Dundee.

The dog knocked the boy over and bit him. The extent of the 17-year-old’s injuries have not been revealed.

Police are now making inquiries into the incident which happened in the Dryburgh area of the city on Monday afternoon.

The Rottweiler is believed to have been roaming the area

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 17-year-old male was knocked over and bitten by a Rottweiler on the path between Merton Avenue and Kilspindie Rd, Dundee around 2.10pm on Monday, June 26.

“He required hospital treatment. The dog may have been roaming in the area before and after the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference no 2430 of June 26.