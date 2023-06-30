Outrage as hundreds of Dundee bus stop timetables found to be out of date – with some FIVE years old

Hundreds of bus stops across Dundee are displaying outdated timetables – with some five years old.

Dundee City Council is being urged to improve printed timetables after West End City Councillor Fraser Macpherson highlighted information on a bus stop in Hawkhill dated May 2018.

Printed timetables were removed from local bus shelters at the beginning of lockdown due to service changes – before being brought back last March.

West End City Councillor Fraser Macpherson – alongside Councillor Michael Crichton – has been campaigning for better bus services across Dundee since the end of the pandemic.

He said: “There is concern that the council is falling far behind in terms of having printed accurate information at bus stops.

“It’s not an issue at bus shelters because they have the real-time information – but Dundee has about 900 bus stops in the city.

‘It’s simply not good enough’

“The team leader for Parking and Sustainable Transport told me last week that they’ve only got accurate information on 250 of these bus stops – leaving hundreds short.

“Surely we’re trying to encourage people to use public transport.

“I fully accept that Stagecoach and Xplore have apps but many people do not have access to a smartphone.

“Particularly older residents rely on paper information – it’s simply not good enough.

“We want to encourage people in the city to walk, cycle and use public transport rather than getting in private cars and we just think it’s not good enough.”

He pointed out that Perth and Kinross Council and Angus Council are doing a “much better job” with providing up to date information at bus stops.

He is now calling on the council’s transportation team to put printed timetables in place at all bus stops.

“We want to see the vast majority of bus stops, particularly the well-used ones, having correct timetables on them ASAP,” he continued.

“We should be in the business of encouraging public transport and you can’t have a situation where people are waiting at bus stops for a bus they think is coming.

“We’re very keen to see the council address this.”

When asked about the Hawkhill timetable, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “’The incorrect bus timetable information has now been removed.”