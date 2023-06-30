Outrage as hundreds of Dundee bus stop timetables found to be out of date – with some FIVE years old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outrage as hundreds of Dundee bus stop timetables found to be out of date – with some FIVE years old

West End City Councillor Fraser Macpherson has slammed the lack of "accurate" printed bus information across Dundee.

By Chloe Burrell
Councillor Fraser Macpherson outside a bus stop.
Fraser Macpherson has called out the council for a lack of paper bus timetables. Image: DC Thomson

Hundreds of bus stops across Dundee are displaying outdated timetables – with some five years old.

Dundee City Council is being urged to improve printed timetables after West End City Councillor Fraser Macpherson highlighted information on a bus stop in Hawkhill dated May 2018.

Printed timetables were removed from local bus shelters at the beginning of lockdown due to service changes – before being brought back last March.

Bus stop in Hawkhill, Dundee.
Out of date bus timetable in Hawkhill, Dundee. Image: dundeewestend/Instagram

West End City Councillor Fraser Macpherson – alongside Councillor Michael Crichton – has been campaigning for better bus services across Dundee since the end of the pandemic.

He said: “There is concern that the council is falling far behind in terms of having printed accurate information at bus stops.

“It’s not an issue at bus shelters because they have the real-time information – but Dundee has about 900 bus stops in the city.

‘It’s simply not good enough’

“The team leader for Parking and Sustainable Transport told me last week that they’ve only got accurate information on 250 of these bus stops – leaving hundreds short.

“Surely we’re trying to encourage people to use public transport.

“I fully accept that Stagecoach and Xplore have apps but many people do not have access to a smartphone.

“Particularly older residents rely on paper information – it’s simply not good enough.

“We want to encourage people in the city to walk, cycle and use public transport rather than getting in private cars and we just think it’s not good enough.”

He pointed out that Perth and Kinross Council and Angus Council are doing a “much better job” with providing up to date information at bus stops.

He is now calling on the council’s transportation team to put printed timetables in place at all bus stops.

“We want to see the vast majority of bus stops, particularly the well-used ones, having correct timetables on them ASAP,” he continued.

“We should be in the business of encouraging public transport and you can’t have a situation where people are waiting at bus stops for a bus they think is coming.

“We’re very keen to see the council address this.”

When asked about the Hawkhill timetable, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “’The incorrect bus timetable information has now been removed.”

