Printed bus timetables return in Dundee after two years of absence

Dundee City Council has agreed to install printed timetables at bus stops around Dundee, after they were removed nearly two years ago.

Local bus shelters have been without timetables since the beginning of the pandemic last year, when they were removed due to service changes.

The council said the pandemic brought “unprecedented disruption to bus services” which impacted daily schedules.

They encouraged locals to use apps and websites for up to date information on travel, and added they would look to provide printed timetables once greater stability returned.

The printed timetables will be available in local bus stops from March.

‘It should not have taken two years’

West End City Councillor Fraser Macpherson welcomed the decision to bring back the physical bus schedules for Dundee passengers in bus stops around the city.

Councillor Macpherson said: “I think bus passengers accepted that during the 2020 lockdowns there was significant change and understandable volatility in bus services so the council removed the out of date bus timetables at that time.

“But it should definitely not have taken two years to bring them back and I have loads of complaints about this.

“The lack of timetables at bus stops impacts on older passengers in particular where a high proportion of people do not use or have access to mobile apps.”

He pointed out that Perth and Kinross Council and Angus Council have had timetables reinstalled at bus stops in their areas for some time now.

He added: “I kept being told there was not enough stability with bus services but I failed to see how these could be provided in Angus and Perth but not in Dundee.

“It has been frustrating and unhelpful for passengers who do not have access to apps on a mobile phone.

“The council should be making it as easy as possible to encourage people to use public transport so it is a relief that bus timetable information will finally start to reappear at Dundee bus stops from March.”