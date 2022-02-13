Printed bus timetables return in Dundee after two years of absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Printed bus timetables return in Dundee after two years of absence

By Katy Scott
February 13 2022, 12.05pm
dundee bus timetables
Fraser Macpherson regularly campaigns for better bus services in Dundee.

Dundee City Council has agreed to install printed timetables at bus stops around Dundee, after they were removed nearly two years ago.

Local bus shelters have been without timetables since the beginning of the pandemic last year, when they were removed due to service changes.

The council said the pandemic brought “unprecedented disruption to bus services” which impacted daily schedules.

They encouraged locals to use apps and websites for up to date information on travel, and added they would look to provide printed timetables once greater stability returned.

The printed timetables will be available in local bus stops from March.

‘It should not have taken two years’

West End City Councillor Fraser Macpherson welcomed the decision to bring back the physical bus schedules for Dundee passengers in bus stops around the city.

Councillor Macpherson said: “I think bus passengers accepted that during the 2020 lockdowns there was significant change and understandable volatility in bus services so the council removed the out of date bus timetables at that time.

“But it should definitely not have taken two years to bring them back and I have loads of complaints about this.

“The lack of timetables at bus stops impacts on older passengers in particular where a high proportion of people do not use or have access to mobile apps.”

dunde bus timetable
The council encouraged locals to use apps and websites to track their bus.

He pointed out that Perth and Kinross Council and Angus Council have had timetables reinstalled at bus stops in their areas for some time now.

He added: “I kept being told there was not enough stability with bus services but I failed to see how these could be provided in Angus and Perth but not in Dundee.

“It has been frustrating and unhelpful for passengers who do not have access to apps on a mobile phone.

“The council should be making it as easy as possible to encourage people to use public transport so it is a relief that bus timetable information will finally start to reappear at Dundee bus stops from March.”

