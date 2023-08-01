Woman, 36, taken to hospital after disturbance at Dundee multi

A 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a disturbance at a Dundee multi.

Police were called to Ninewells Hospital on Monday after being told about injuries the woman had sustained following an earlier incident at Elders Court in Lochee.

The extent and nature of her injuries has not been confirmed.

Officers were later seen at the block of flats just off South Road as they carried out an investigation.

One man said there was a visible police presence at one of the entrances to the multi.

He said: “I saw two officers at the entrance facing Adamson Court and the police were here for around an hour.

“A fire truck arrived as well with the sirens on and officers entered the block.

“They had no equipment or anything but just after 4pm both the police and the firefighters left the area.”

Police investigation into Elders Court disturbance

The reason for the fire service’s attendance has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland says an investigation is continuing.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Monday, we were called to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to a report of a 36-year-old woman having been injured following an earlier disturbance at Elders Court.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 1951 of July 31.”