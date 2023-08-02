‘Britain’s most luxurious train’ cancels two visits to Dundee just days before planned trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Britain’s most luxurious train’ cancels two visits to Dundee just days before planned trips

Northern Belle had been due to visit the city this weekend.

By Andrew Robson
Northern Belle Train, as Dundee luxurious train cancelled
The Northern Belle train. Image: Northern Belle

A train that claims to be “Britain’s most luxurious” has cancelled two visits to Dundee just days before the trips were due to take place.

Northern Belle had been due to make two trips from Dundee to other parts of Scotland this week.

Passengers would have enjoyed trips on board the luxury 1930s Pullman-style carriages.

But organisers say they have been forced to cancel due to engineering works, which mean the Northern Belle will be unable to travel to Dundee from its base in Lancashire.

Dundee trip for Northern Belle train rearranged

The trips would have taken passengers to Dunrobin Castle in Sutherland on Friday and Culzean Castle in Ayrshire on Saturday.

The Dunrobin trip has now been rearranged for October 8.

A Northern Belle spokesperson said: “We can only apologise to our passengers and know that many of them will be terribly disappointed.

“We have managed to rearrange the Dunrobin Castle trip for Sunday October 8, but unfortunately there is no capacity to squeeze Culzean into this year’s itinerary.

“It has been an extremely difficult few years for heritage railway companies like ours.

Inside a carriage of Northern Belle
Northern Belle claims to be “Britain’s most luxurious train”. Image: Northern Belle

“After being forced to cancel many trips during Covid, this year we have had rail strikes to contend with.

“But we are already on track to return to Dundee next year and hopefully by then everything will run smoother.”

Last year, Northern Belle was voted the ninth-most luxurious train in the world by Condé Nast Traveler magazine – the only British train in the top 10.

The Courier has contacted Network Rail for comment on the engineering works.

More from Dundee

Peter Vardy Carz on Kingsway, Dundee. Kingsway, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Readers react to Peter Vardy CARZ Dundee closure plans
Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre on South Ward Road in Dundee
Dundee Community Wellbeing Centre: How and where to get mental health crisis help
Anne-Marie singing on stage
Anne-Marie confirms second Dundee gig as tickets sell out in 4 minutes for first…
Reece Tucker, 23, who died in the crash. Image: Supplied.
Dundee drivers face trial after Perthshire 'race' crash tragedy
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee 'Action Man' filmed himself firing imitation handgun
Killer Stephen Robbins tried to bankroll a move out of Dundee through a cannabis farm.
Dundee killer tried to bankroll move to England with cannabis farm
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2023/24 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2023/24. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/07/2023
This year's Dundee school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
Kirsten Taylor.
Partially-sighted Carnoustie woman is a hit at Crufts and one of the best judokas…
Singer Anne-Marie on stage
Anne-Marie to play Dundee gig following on from Big Weekend success
Schools across Dundee facing further disruption ofter GMB members voted to strike. Image Adam Vaughn /EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Dundee schools could face disruption as GMB workers vote to strike