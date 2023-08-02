‘Britain’s most luxurious train’ cancels two visits to Dundee just days before planned trips

A train that claims to be “Britain’s most luxurious” has cancelled two visits to Dundee just days before the trips were due to take place.

Northern Belle had been due to make two trips from Dundee to other parts of Scotland this week.

Passengers would have enjoyed trips on board the luxury 1930s Pullman-style carriages.

But organisers say they have been forced to cancel due to engineering works, which mean the Northern Belle will be unable to travel to Dundee from its base in Lancashire.

Dundee trip for Northern Belle train rearranged

The trips would have taken passengers to Dunrobin Castle in Sutherland on Friday and Culzean Castle in Ayrshire on Saturday.

The Dunrobin trip has now been rearranged for October 8.

A Northern Belle spokesperson said: “We can only apologise to our passengers and know that many of them will be terribly disappointed.

“We have managed to rearrange the Dunrobin Castle trip for Sunday October 8, but unfortunately there is no capacity to squeeze Culzean into this year’s itinerary.

“It has been an extremely difficult few years for heritage railway companies like ours.

“After being forced to cancel many trips during Covid, this year we have had rail strikes to contend with.

“But we are already on track to return to Dundee next year and hopefully by then everything will run smoother.”

Last year, Northern Belle was voted the ninth-most luxurious train in the world by Condé Nast Traveler magazine – the only British train in the top 10.

The Courier has contacted Network Rail for comment on the engineering works.