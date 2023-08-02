Fife care worker struck off after hitting and shouting ‘abusively’ at residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife care worker struck off after hitting and shouting ‘abusively’ at residents

A series of allegations were made against Richard Selerowicz while working as a care assistant at Lunardi Court in Cupar.

By Andrew Robson
Lunardi Care Home Cupar, Fife
Lunardi Care Home in Cupar. Image: Steven Brown

A Fife care worker has been struck off after a probe found he had hit and swore at residents.

A series of allegations were made against Richard Selerowicz while working as a care assistant at Lunardi Court in Cupar.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found that Selerowicz had “hit and sworn at residents and treated them in an abusive and undignified manner”.

He also caused residents at the Cupar home – which offers care for those with dementia and complex needs – to cry with his actions.

A report from the watchdog added: “Your behaviour indicates that you have an underlying lack of respect for residents.

“You have failed to use appropriate moving and handling procedures, placing residents at risk.

“In terms of harm, residents were shocked and distressed by your conduct.”

Most of the incidents happened on various dates between August and December 2021, but one of the allegations dated back to 2019.

Allegations against Cupar care worker

Among the allegations found proven against Selerowicz were that he:

  • Hauled a resident out of their chair without warning, causing her to scream
  • Told a resident that he would spit at her if she spat at him – and proceeded to spit at the floor
  • Left the same resident suspended in the air on a hoist mid-manoeuvre
  • Punch a resident on the arm and said “don’t you f****** hit me” or words to that effect
  • Said to another resident “don’t grab, if you grab again I will slap you” or
    words to that effect
  • Demonstrated several breaches of correct moving and handling procedures

Cupar care worker ‘showed no regret’

The SSSC report said that Selerowicz had “demonstrated no insight, regret or remorse” over his actions.

It said: “There is a pattern of behaviour which amounts to a contempt for the
safety, rights and dignity of others.

“Your behaviour falls within a category which is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration and requires more serious action.”

Worker ‘resigned before being sacked’

A spokesperson for Four Seasons Healthcare, which runs Lunardi Court, said: “Four Seasons immediately suspended the employee in question while a thorough review of the allegations took place.

“The matter was also referred to the police and reported to the SSSC.

“Although the employee resigned prior to the investigatory meeting, the investigation was concluded and the findings were that had the employee not resigned, they would have been dismissed.

“The safety of our residents remains our absolute priority.”

More from Fife

Kenneth Grindlay.
Wine bottle-wielding Fife man asked women for fight after flashing conviction
Premier Bingo in Cowdenbeath
Customers gutted as Cowdenbeath and Perth bingo halls 'closed with immediate effect'
The A92 at Bankhead roundabout in Glenrothes. A month of lane closures will be in place to allow for £298,000 of safety improvements to be made.
Month of roadworks set to start on A92 in Glenrothes
Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race
Rolling road closures expected as 150 runners take part in this year's Ceres Eight-Mile…
Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee on Sunday July 30, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors. Image: Ted Brocklebank
St Andrews charitable trust invites local groups to apply for grant funding
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2023/24 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2023/24. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/07/2023
This year's Fife school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
Darren Macduff. Image: Police Scotland
Body found in search for missing Lochgelly man, 56
Martin Sharp.
Government worker from Fife sexually assaulted sleeping woman
Police outside the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Monday
Man charged after armed police called to Kirkcaldy hotel disturbance
American participants in the New Links youth visit 2023. L-R: Mahamed Ibrahim, Daniela Andrade, Malia Loo, Michael Lowe (chaperone), Alyssa Carter. Image: John Stewart
St Andrews charity hosts golf events for California and Fife young people